Jennifer Best: There is no such thing as 'the media'

There is no such thing as “the media.” Let’s get that straight at the beginning. There are members of the media. There are media outlets. There are corporations that own many outlets and families who own just one or a handful. But no singular outlet can, should be grouped with all outlets.
One reporter’s coverage does not all news coverage make. We don’t gather over high-octane coffee and pizza in the newsroom and collude to mislead the public. Editorials and opinions are meant to be presented separately from news reporting. It’s up to professional news outlets to provide fair and balanced reporting, for readers to up their game on media literacy and for all of us to take back civil discourse.
Civil discourse separates man from beast. It is the foundation of a democracy. It depends upon people not only speaking, but listening with full attention, considering, researching beyond their comfort zone. This sort of conversation depends upon a solid understanding of various forms of communication, the ability to separate fact from fiction, one-sided opinion from balanced news coverage. In recent times, most particularly over the course of the past four years, it has become increasingly clear that our nation lacks a certain ability to differentiate between professional journalism and punditry.
Professional news outlets strive to provide such information, such background, to boil down research and statistics into more easily digestible information to help the masses along the path toward civil discourse. We sit through long meetings, hearings, trials, court cases and summarize the discussions and decisions which affect our society, and interest our audience. Few are the citizens willing to dedicate that kind of time to civic involvement.
Whether printed or broadcast via airwaves or digitally, professional journalists share in a core education which includes media law and media ethics, professors, mentors and editors who pound into our heads the journalist’s goal: fair and balanced reporting. We don’t simply take grammar and literature classes, then title ourselves journalists. We don’t simply pay for a web presence then cover what we want with whatever slant we feel will most benefit our bottom dollar.
We don’t generate quotes. We take spoken words and put them directly on the page, record them and play them back. Media members do not, as one marketing professional told a city council during a recent public meeting, “put words in your mouth any time they can.”
Paying close attention to news sources quickly separates the wheat from the chaff. Journalists are taught to remove from our coverage modifiers that express an opinion: “just” five dollars assumes everyone can easily come by five dollars, so the “just” is removed in news reporting; “fortunately” rain is forecast assumes everyone has shelter, so the modifier is removed in straight news reporting. We don’t base our stories on memes or headlines or screenshots shared by strangers or even friends, and we certainly don’t share them as fact.
There is a place for both: opinion and news. Editorial pages like this one are set aside for readers’ clear understanding that the words printed here are the opinions of groups and individuals, based on their lived experiences. These are ideas based on their core beliefs.
“Columns” are opinion pieces which include the writers’ bylines, and often their photograph. “Articles” strive toward that fair and balanced reporting goal, as close to unbiased as humanly possible. The terms, and their differing purpose in practice, are not interchangeable.
Just as reporters work hard to provide coverage of all sides of a story, to listen to and share the words of representatives of those sides, to set out a story which leaves the consumer to make up their minds, news consumers must take the responsibility to listen closely, read astutely, make themselves aware of those behind news desks using weighted words and those who stick to straight fact.
And in the internet age, it’s never been easier to ferret out facts for ourselves. Before embarrassing ourselves by posting opinion via social media about news coverage based on a headline, take the time to read the story. When in doubt about the coverage, view the source material: government meetings these days are usually recorded, posted online and easily viewable by any member of the public willing to invest that kind of time.
Or pay attention to your news sources, the words they use, their consistency in coverage or lack thereof. Read, view and listen to multiple sources of coverage on issues of import to you, your family, your business, our shared community. And before commenting on that next headline or that next screenshot, click through to the story, read it in full, go to the source for yourself if you don’t believe what you’re reading, and contribute toward civil discourse rather than fanning the flames of unenlightened unrest.
Jennifer Best is a freelance writer who lives in Santa Margarita.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!