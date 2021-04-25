You have permission to edit this article.
Jolissa Jiles: Why are our brothers and sisters of color disappearing?
Jolissa Jiles: Why are our brothers and sisters of color disappearing?

Jolissa Jiles

The answer is very simple. It’s through the alarming actions of law officials. Acts that should no longer be tolerated. It’s a shame as I’m writing this another incident recently occurred where a young girl was shot by a police officer. One would think based on what is happening today, law enforcement would take extra precaution not to duplicate others' bad actions, but, it doesn’t seem to be possible. Our people of color are the ones continuing to be victimized.

It’s hard to be in support of officials, when it’s a few of them that make the entire division look bad, city by city, state by state. Law enforcement officers are trained in firearms. They can aim for a leg or arm instead of going for the ‘kill shot’. And those officials that speak against their co-workers’ actions are now being silenced for fear of being labeled as traitors, or going against the inherit brotherhood.

It’s very upsetting how broken our system really is. For minorities to seek justice and peace, it is still a dream and not a reality. It’s a shame we have to keep fighting and insisting for change and equality after all these years.

How can one mistake a taser for a gun when the weight is undeniably different? To kill someone by accident or deliberately but claim innocence, what happened to accountability?

Why was the murder of George Floyd still being questioned if it was justified? Please tell me why it took a four-week trial to obtain justice for a murder that was witnessed worldwide. Who was the trial really for? The victim or the person who shot him? Derek Chauvin was given the opportunity to tell his side of the story. This was an opportunity George Floyd, and many other minorities were deprived of.

As African Americans, we teach and instill in our children the proper actions to take when confronted by law enforcement. Nowadays, it doesn’t seem to make any difference. As a child, I remember being told I shouldn’t be afraid of police officers. They’re my friend, my protector. Can we say the same today and actually believe it?

If confronted today, how will we act?

We are constantly living in fear and turmoil. Even though we follow the law now, we still check and double check ourselves. Many of us are paranoid beyond belief to be accused of being in the wrong. Do we argue if it is untrue? Or do we just be silent and agree to avoid harassment or even death?

No one deserves to live in fear, awaiting answers why their loved ones were killed, only to see the event on the news further migrating their pain and anguish. Would these situations have been dissimilar if the person’s skin color was different?

It doesn’t matter which side a person is on; we should all be on the side of justice. Is that really too much to ask? We can count how many of our people of color have died unjustly with triple digits.

It’s crucial to understand not everyone means harm, nor is every person perceived as a threat. Law enforcement is no longer the party that seems threatened by our people of color. We are the ones threatened.

Our voice is all we have. We cannot let it be silenced.

As MLK said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” The day we give in and let our voices be silenced, will become the day our hope for peace and justice is shattered.

Jolissa Jiles was born and raised in Santa Maria. She is a graduate of California State University of Long Beach and currently residing in Los Angeles County. She welcomes the opportunity to utilize her Communication degree for speaking engagements.

