Kalish Morrow: A safe pivot

It was less than two weeks into the new year and electeds from up and down the state of California attended an informational, non-partisan conference near Sacramento regarding a safe and holistic approach to reopening our state. And while there were less people in attendance than would be at a Walmart at any given time in an open air 40,000+ square foot arena, many news sources went with inflammatory headlines vilifying the event as a “super-spreader” with hardly any real details as to what the conference was about or how it was to be conducted.
What’s more important to note than the unfounded accusations was the push back from the local public health department threatening the nearby hosting hotel for violating state orders by allowing for “non-essential” guests. One of the organizers, Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, clapped back stating that if electeds weren’t “essential” then who is?
It seems the idea of having policy makers from all over the state come together to compare notes and listen to specialists contradicting the cherry picked data regarding COVID was of huge concern; especially as the lockdown arguments are typically backed by a vague reference to “science”.
Featured at the Reopen Cal Now conference were numerous panel discussions filled with experts in epidemiology, mental health, economics, crime, and so much more. They highlighted a broader picture of science which shows that lockdowns aren’t making much of a difference comparatively to other states that are wide open.
Science that is proving we’re trading a life for a life due to things like mental health issues, addiction, domestic abuse, soaring crime rates, and lack of regular screening for things such as cancer. The science is also showing an incredible uptick of newly homeless or families who are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads.
As Californians hit lockdown fatigue we have reached a breaking point in this state that a pivot is needed. And a safe pivot at that.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services was truthful when he answered how lockdowns weren’t based on statistical data, but were about controlling people so that they’re more apt to remain indoors.
Ultimately that is what people did. They stayed indoors - where the transmission rate is alarmingly higher than anything else we do - and decided to have holiday festivities within their own homes, hidden from view of neighbors in fear of being reported to the authorities or for lack of other venue options.
This is where I would argue that the people who are willing to stay home and remain in their bubble are the same people who would do so even in the wide open states. And the people who are comfortable with finding ways to venture out are the same people that do so in wide open states. This is why Libertarians from day one have insisted that indefinite lockdowns are not pragmatic and that the more draconian the measure the more people will not comply, along with asserting that government typically interferes more than it helps.
The discussion from some to implement stronger enforcement does little to help, yet does a lot to create distrust and agitate an already restless population. This is compounded as the abuse of the word “science” has discredited the stay-at-home orders. We've learned that a vast majority of businesses forced to close have virtually zero rates of transmission; meanwhile, places like factories and big box stores are the real spreaders. Basically, there is no practical way to isolate the spread because to do so effectively means cutting people off of necessities like food, clothing, and even healthcare.
In short we need to pivot. We need to stop ruining lives and inadvertently killing people in the name of COVID. We must acknowledge that long term lockdowns are not the solution and that we need to focus safer protocols at areas of transmission. We should concentrate more of our resources where it counts like by replacing the cashiers' flimsy cloth masks and providing them with high quality N95 masks. Or having a better design of plexiglass dividers between workstations. Basically look at the data and focus on limiting exposure where it actually matters and stop arbitrarily closing businesses.
We must pivot, lives depend on it.
Hanford Councilwoman-elect Kalish Morrow is a former business owner who is now a full time interior designer working out of her home while raising her two young home-schooled sons. She has served on the board of directors with Main Street Hanford (2015-2018) and co-founded the 501(c)3 Heart of Hanford with the purpose of helping to protect and preserve Hanford’s historic downtown. She also serves on the executive committee for the Libertarian Party of California as an at-large representative.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!