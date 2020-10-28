Kalish Morrow: The business of ferrets

An estimated tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people in California are believed to be harboring “thieves” in their household. These particular thieves have distinctive physical features that include long, slender bodies, weigh under 5 lbs., and are often born with a dark burglar’s mask. I am of course referring to ferrets, whose name literally translates to “tiny thief”.

They are legal everywhere in the United States except California and Hawaii. For California their legality is connected to their misclassification as a “wild” animal despite being domesticated from polecats 2,500 years ago, and the fact that nowhere in the continental U.S. have any escaped ferrets been successful in establishing a feral colony - including California where they’ve been living under the radar for decades.

This is due to how this animal’s domestication has led them to be both intolerant of extreme temperatures and their incredibly curious nature that draws them straight to danger. Plus, it’s standard practice that they are fixed and descented before heading to the pet store.

So why are they so popular and why do groups such as LegalizeFerrets.org push so hard to change the legislation against them? Afterall, we still have a pick of companion animals like dogs, cats, and birds to name a few. It’s because, just like the animals listed here, they have their own unique personality and endearing traits you’re not likely to find in any other animal.

I am one who grew up with an assortment of animals as my mom, while working for an animal clinic, would bring home many kinds for rehabilitation when the facility needed room for new animal patients. Not many kids could say they were late to school because their guest owl escaped its cage and thought the armchair was the perfect place to nap that morning. Having my fair share of experiences with many types of animals there is just something incredibly novel about ferrets.