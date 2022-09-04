Student debt relief became a national political issue in 2020, and President Biden took action on his campaign promise this week to cancel some federal debt for some students — reigniting the debate over how much student debt should be canceled (if any), and for whom.
In the heat of the debate, some are framing the issue as students seeking free rides after unwisely borrowing too much to get a degree. But the reality is much more complex.
First the facts: the relief granted by the Biden administration focuses specifically on former students who demonstrated financial need while in school but still don’t make more than $125,000 per year. This isn’t the panacea some hoped for, but it’s also not a handout to children of the wealthy as others have claimed.
To understand the complexity of the debt relief issue, we must first understand the college funding process.
Pell Grants are one of the basic subsidies available to lower-income students pursuing an undergraduate education. In 1972, when congress launched the Basic Opportunity Educational Grant (as the program was then called), the Pell Grant covered more than three-quarters of the cost to attend college, including room and board. Today, a Pell Grant covers less than 30 percent of a typical undergraduate education.
While it’s no secret that tuition and rent have skyrocketed in the last 50 years, what’s less obvious is why tuition saw such a sharp increase. The short answer, according to the annual finance report published by the State Higher Education Executive Officers (SHEEO), is that “states disproportionately reduce per-student funding to higher education due to the presumption that funding reductions can be partially offset with tuition revenue increases.”
In other words, when budgets are tight, states often remove tax dollars from college and university funding and fill the void with tuition increases. Said another way, states tax students to pay for other areas of state government.
When SHEEO began publishing its data in 1980, tuition accounted for about 20 percent of the total education revenue for public colleges and universities. Today that figure stands at 40 percent. Additionally, half of all states now rely on tuition to provide more than half of all revenue. Even in California, where only two states and Washington, D.C. have a lower share of tuition, the share of total revenue funded by students has almost tripled from the 7.5 percent level of 1980.
Adding another layer of complexity to the current debate is the rise of corporations that operate for-profit colleges. These companies often deploy predatory, hard-sell tactics to recruit students with promises of financial aid, which usually include federal loans that must be repaid.
These colleges use students to funnel your federal tax dollars to their corporate balance sheet. Proof in point: three of the five largest recipients of federal Title IV funds — Grand Canyon University, University of Phoenix, and Walden University — are for-profit colleges.
What’s more, operators such as ITT Tech, Everest, WyoTech, Education Management Corporation, and dozens of other for-profit colleges are now defunct, leaving former students with massive debt and worthless credentials while the federal government is on the hook for the loan balances. Imagine that – proprietary colleges enriched shareholders through fraudulent use of tax dollars that now must be repaid with additional tax dollars!
At the end of the day, if you graduated college and are over the age of 50, you probably left college with little or no debt. I’m in this category, and it’s not because I came from a wealthy family: my parents were blue collar workers and I was the first in my family to attend college.
The difference is that prior to the 1990s, states understood the rewards of investing in undergraduate education, and those investments were much more substantial than today. With a Pell Grant and a part-time job, students could afford tuition and an apartment. That’s clearly no longer the case as states have raided college funding, shifting the cost of tuition to students and their families.
When compared side-by-side, today’s debt relief program is less valuable to students than the funding provided to Boomers and Gen X students who were the beneficiaries of substantial state investment in undergraduate education.
That said, a one-time loan forgiveness program is not going to change the core issue of state disinvestment in higher education. If we truly want to address the national debt crisis, a fundamental shift must occur in how we fund colleges and universities.
Undergraduate education is a public benefit that deserves collective investment. That’s how we ensure equal access to the world-class education offered by American public colleges and universities.