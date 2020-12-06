You have permission to edit this article.
Kevin G. Walthers: Forgive student debt? Yes, but strategically
editor's pick
Guest Commentary

Kevin G. Walthers: Forgive student debt? Yes, but strategically

Dr. Kevin Walthers

Many people, especially those over the age of 50, seem to be confounded by the impact of student loan debt on the economy.

If you attended college before 1990, a part-time job would allow to you cover the cost of tuition, books, rent, and even a little fun on the weekend. This is particularly true for Californians of that generation who were able to attend world-class universities for almost no cost and, at that time, local community colleges were free!

Since the 1990s, almost every state has raided higher education budgets to balance general government funding, most recently during the Great Recession. The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS) found that states cut funding to higher education by 24 percent between 2008 and 2012, forcing public colleges and universities to raise tuition and limit access to maintain operations. The willingness of state and federal policy makers to tax college students through tuition without addressing student borrowing was a primary accelerant for the current debt crisis.

An increasing number of students attending community colleges and state universities took on more debt in order to cover the rising cost of tuition and to cover living expenses. According to TICAS, per-student spending dropped more than $2,000 while student debt increased by $1,100. Students attending for-profit schools fared even worse, as institutions with questionable curriculum preyed on families that had little or no understanding of financial aid and student loans. Compared to their peers at public institutions, students leaving these proprietary schools were more likely to have debt and, on average, racked up almost $40,000 in loans – a full 40 percent more than those at state colleges.

With $1.6 trillion of debt now hanging over students, many are comparing student loan debt to the real estate bubble of 2008. Many voices are seeking universal debt forgiveness for all students, others advocating for writing off between $10,000 and $50,000 per borrower. This makes for a good sound bite, but this issue is much more complex and won’t fit neatly on a bumper sticker.

State support for students seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree has long been considered a “common good.” That is, more college graduates provide economic benefit to all through increased civic participation, reduced dependence on social services, and lower rates of unemployment. Those seeking advanced degrees (e.g., MBA, MD or JD) are essentially seeking more of a “personal good.” Their investment in continued education will increase their earnings beyond the cost of attendance.

Any loan forgiveness program should address the common good. It should focus on those at the lower ranges of the income scale such as teachers, social workers, certified nursing assistants, or cosmetologists. Providing one-time debt forgiveness – even if targeted to those most in need – leaves in place the very structure that created the crisis. If policymakers want to address the issue, they must provide students with the tools to meet their obligations.

One such tool, income-driven repayment (IDR) is already available to many borrowers. This program bases repayment on salary earned in relation to the federal poverty level. Those with higher incomes pay slightly more, while those who are in lower wage positions pay less. Borrowers who complete a prescribed number of years without default have their loans converted to grants. Unfortunately, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., have bogged down the program with a litany of bureaucratic barriers that seem to serve no purpose other than to create undue burden on student-borrowers.

Expanding IDR would offer a system that is more equitable in terms of creating economic stimulus for those that need it most. According to a working paper from Sylvain Catherine and Constantine Yannelis at the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute, universal debt forgiveness benefits borrowers at the top end of the income scale while offering little benefit to those at lower and middle incomes. A carefully tailored IDR plan maintains responsibility on the borrower to participate in paying down loans and offers the best return for those at lower and middle incomes while supporting the common good of higher education.

Absent a reinvestment in higher education by states and additional investment in students though Pell Grants by the federal government, the student debt crisis will continue to grow exponentially. Income driven repayment provides a tool that supports economic goals, provides a solution to the current debt crisis, and provides a pathway to stability.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. The time capsule ceremony video and contents are available at hancockcollege.edu/100.

