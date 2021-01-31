You have permission to edit this article.
Kevin G. Walthers: Hancock history, in their own words
Kevin G. Walthers: Hancock history, in their own words

Dr. Kevin Walthers

This year’s Allan Hancock College centennial celebration has not been what we originally envisioned - a series of large gatherings and parties to bring us together around a shared experience. Amidst the pandemic restrictions, we continue to reflect on the college’s 100 years of changing the odds for Northern Santa Barbara County.

As part of the celebration, we have been collecting individual stories about experiences associated with the college and the project is producing a number of heartwarming and compelling examples that show how Hancock serves as a transformational institution in our community.

Hancock alum Pablo Ramos’ experience at Hancock helped him mature and learn the skills he needed to transfer and successfully graduate from Cal Poly, SLO. His time at Hancock also helped nurture his interest in science and engineering, putting him on the path to a rewarding career.

“The science and math classes I took — including being part MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) — not only pushed me to get out of my comfort zone, but provided me the support I needed to blossom into the structural engineer I am today,” said Pablo, who now is a structural engineer.

Like Pablo, Shane Nourizadeh discovered his passion through the STEM program at Hancock. At the urging of calculus professor Irene Wong, Shane joined the college’s Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science chapter and later participated in a research internship at UCSB.

“I’m now finishing up the Ph.D. program at UCSB, and hope to teach biology at a community college,” Shane said. “My dream is to follow a career in mentorship-style teaching and enhance the lives of students as Irene did.”

For many of our grads, getting a college education at Hancock is a family affair. We’ve recently lost both Beverly and Henry Grennan, who graduated from Hancock, married in 1961, and spent four decades as college supporters. Henry was a constant presence on campus, supporting the arts and always toting his vintage LA Rams seat cushion at sporting events. Beverly continued to take classes and, when the time came, made sure two Grennan children and a granddaughter followed in their footsteps.

Some connections, like those of the Hyatt family, span even more than four decades. Retired AHC nurse Jeanette Hyatt’s father worked for the college from the 1930s until the 1960s as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Jeanette was not only the president of her graduating class, but she also had the honor of receiving her diploma from the college’s patron, Capt. G. Allan Hancock.

All of her children and grandchildren have attended or are currently attending Hancock. Her husband, Dale Hyatt, also attended Hancock and played basketball under famed coach Bill Bertka. Coach Bertka went on to have a storied NBA career himself and still works as a special assistant coach and consultant for the L.A. Lakers.

“Hancock offered an opportunity to achieve an education otherwise impossible for most,” Jeanette said. “Due to the influence of a great staff and acceptance by the community, many athletes went on to a career in education. The lives of numerous students, not only athletes, were positively affected at Hancock.”

I’m not sure what the next 100 years will bring, but I can assure you that our faculty and staff are committed to our mission of providing the best educational opportunities in our region. There is no doubt in my mind that future stories of triumph rising from our students and neighbors will continue to show how Allan Hancock College is changing the odds.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. The time capsule ceremony video and contents are available at hancockcollege.edu/100.

