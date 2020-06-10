Kevin G. Walthers: Liberty and justice for all?

This is not the column I intended to write. June is when we celebrate our students’ success and accomplishments and I planned to write about that. Given the events of the past week, it seems more appropriate to stop and reflect on the reality that too many in our nation are losing their lives and their liberty because of a justice system that systematically oppresses Black Americans.
The ongoing protests demonstrate that Americans need to take constructive and meaningful action regarding race and privilege. Robin DiAngelo, a professor at the University of Washington, has studied this phenomenon extensively. Her research finds that white people in particular struggle to have meaningful conversations about race, preventing them from deeply examining their lives and assumptions. This allows for the compartmentalization of tragic events, leading to the misplaced belief that the phrase “and justice for all” is the truth in the United States.
If we could seriously address the systemic issues in our justice system, the tragic loss of George Floyd might never have happened. If we examined our core assumptions about equity and inclusion, then perhaps Atatiana Jefferson would not have been shot in her own home while she played video games with her son. If we could think about how we can enforce the law in a manner that respects all communities, maybe Breonna Taylor would not have been killed in her own bed during a no-knock search. If we could discuss our feelings when we see someone from the “other group,” then maybe we wouldn’t have needed months-old video to appear before the vigilantes who killed Ahmaud Arbery were arrested.
To be clear, I’m no expert on this topic. I’ve come to realize that my status as a white educator working in historically underserved communities allowed me to compartmentalize my own thinking and become complacent.
My doctoral dissertation chronicled the impacts of segregated schools and warned of modern-day re-segregation. I am comfortable as a community leader reminding planning groups and task forces that our membership should reflect the diversity of the communities we serve. Until this week I believed status as president of Allan Hancock College demonstrated an adequate commitment to equity and inclusion for students of color.
But it’s not enough.
It’s not enough to be a passive supporter. We need to honestly assess our core beliefs and ensure they match our aspirational values. We need to ensure that our systems – employment, housing, education, justice – are transformed to recognize the inherent inequity that too many of our neighbors face on a daily basis.
How do we go about this? I started by reading some work that makes me uncomfortable (such as the writings of Dr. DiAngelo). I asked colleagues to honestly critique my assumptions and use of language to ensure that what I aspire to be in my heart is reflected in my daily actions. And I began to look for areas on our campus where we can improve our efforts, build equity, and be champions of inclusion.
Over the next several weeks we are going to pull back the curtain on how we deal with race and racism at Allan Hancock College. It’s going to be uncomfortable for all of us, but I know we will be a better college because of it.
Kevin G. Walthers Ph.D. is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College, a member of the California Community College System.
