Colleges nationwide are grappling with enrollment challenges; Allan Hancock College is no exception. This fall, Hancock’s projected enrollment will surpass fall 2021 and is expected to match - and possibly slightly exceed - the enrollment we saw in fall 2020.
While this is good news, the fact remains that the college is substantially behind its fall 2019 enrollment levels, prior to the pandemic.
Various factors contribute to the ebb and flow of enrollment. There is no singular reason for lower enrollment – we hear from students that the need to work extra hours to support their family hampers pursuing a college education, or the changing course delivery methods cause confusion and frustration. Throw in several years of shrinking high school graduating classes, and the inertia to attend college is hampered. In the end, this hurts our entire community.
Looking forward, however, we see the tide turning. As enrollments creep up, we anticipate several years of increased local high school senior classes.
With your ongoing support, the Hancock Promise is removing barriers for our high school seniors to attend Allan Hancock College. The Hancock Promise’s “first year free” pledge ensures students understand college is affordable and accessible.
Since launching the Promise, record numbers of high school graduates attend Hancock immediately upon graduation. Data tell us high school students who graduate and immediately enter college are more likely to complete a college education; early Promise outcomes confirm this as most of our Promise students graduate within three years.
Hancock is deploying various other holistic, wrap-around tools to support student enrollment, retention, and reengagement. As we emerge from the pandemic, Hancock is continuing to expand its food pantry to support students year-round, add health and wellness programs to ensure students have access to initial healthcare, and offer emergency grants to students in financial crisis.
These expensive student support efforts were supplemented through the pandemic by federal dollars and the state of California. Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent budget agreement ensures Hancock will be able to continue supporting students holistically.
In years past, California community college funding was based entirely on the number of students enrolled. During the pandemic, the legislature and Governor Newsom protected college budgets in order to avoid devastating budget cuts, furloughs and layoffs, and encourage colleges to expand programs that directly support student success outside the classroom.
With permanent base funding included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, Allan Hancock College can essentially continue robustly supporting students, while restarting our successful outreach programs.
In the coming year, we will again offer the Promise Plus and provide free tuition to all full-time students regardless of age or prior attendance. We know that a high-quality degree or certificate from Allan Hancock College is a financial gateway to success for many in our community.
Those earning a degree from Hancock see earnings increase immediately upon obtainment by more than $9,000 per year on average. This strengthens our community and contributes to the half-billion dollar annual impact on our local economy.
Allan Hancock College remains committed to supporting our community and looks forward to a new academic year with a growing student population and more students earning credentials.
Over the past 10 years, we have doubled the number of students completing degrees and certificates – but we’re not taking a break! As the most affordable higher education option in northern Santa Barbara County, we can assure you that we will not let up on our commitment to student success.