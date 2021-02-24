You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Merrill: A little bourbon, just for old times' sake
0 comments
editor's pick
On the Farm

Kevin Merrill: A little bourbon, just for old times' sake

  • 0
Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Buy Now

Kevin Merrill

This time of year, our crews are out pruning the vines, like many vineyards up and down the Central Coast. We are probably 70 percent done on our vineyard near Los Alamos.

With little or no rain, we have been able to work every day, with the exception of a little rain right before the President’s day Holiday which did keep us out of the field for one day. We are also dealing with a shorter workday thanks to the new laws that limit the number of hours worked per week to 45, overtime kicks in after that.

I'm not going to go into the new laws other than to say that I have been doing this long enough to know that farming is not an 8-5, 40-hour a week job. I only wish the folks that write these laws had a better understanding of agriculture, before regulating us, and the folks that work for us out of business.

As you all know I have been involved in farming and ranching all my life, in fact it was just 65 years ago that my mom and dad made the trek over San Marcos Pass to St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara for my debut into the world. The Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, now under the Cottage healthcare umbrella, was not in the Valley in 1956.

Dr. Bernstein was mom’s doctor and I remember dad telling a story of riding over the San Marcos Pass with Dr. Bernstein before I came along. I guess dad must have come home after taking mom down to Santa Barbara and my arrival wasn’t imminent.

Anyway, Dr Bernstein had big car and a driver, he and dad sat in the back seat as they made their way to the hospital. Dad must have been pretty nervous, so Dr. Bernstein removed a flask of bourbon from one of the seats and he and dad had a “bracer” to calm his nerves, strictly medicinal I'm sure.

A few hours later, at 9:37 p.m. on Feb. 21, 1956 I was born. A half hour later dad met mom and me as we were wheeled out of the delivery room into the hall at the hospital.

I found a clipping my mom saved, dated Friday, Feb. 24, 1956. It was one of my dad’s “Memo Pad” columns that he wrote once a week for the Santa Ynez Valley News for over 35 years from the days when the weekly newspaper was published every Friday.

Dad wrote, “The Memo Pad will be on the short side this week” as he recounted the story of my birth, finishing by saying, “we were on deck with camera in hand to record mother and baby’s exit from the elevator, needless to say, an extremely nervous photographer touched the shutter release”.

Now 65 years later, I find myself filling out Medicare and Social Security forms online, that thankfully, I don’t need yet, all the while thinking these are for somebody old like my grandparents, not me.

I have quite a few friends that have retired and will inevitably ask, when are you going to retire? My answer is always the same, I hope never, I love what I do and with God’s blessing, I can keep doing it for a long time to come.

I did enjoy a little bourbon on my birthday, just for old times sake.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Grandmothers refuse to follow practical gift-giving request
Columnists

Dear Abby: Grandmothers refuse to follow practical gift-giving request

DEAR ABBY: Our 11-year-old has learned to lie, and we feel terrible about it. Because she has a sensory processing disorder, clothes are a useless gift because the seams and fabric are often uncomfortable for her. We have repeatedly asked family and friends not to gift her clothes, but her grandmas are in denial and often do it anyway.

Dear Abby: Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor
Columnists

Dear Abby: Grateful mom honors life of young son's benefactor

DEAR ABBY: On Sept. 14, 2017, you printed my letter about my ex-husband "borrowing" money from my 13-year-old son's piggy bank. Soon after, you reached out to tell me a gentleman (the founder of an organization that helps people who have been wronged) wanted to send my son twice the amount of money that had been taken from him. My son was humbled, to say the least. Not only did that gesture restore my son's faith in people, but he gained from it a friend who made a lasting impression.

Ask the Doctors: Lupus treatment often requires many medications
Columnists

Ask the Doctors: Lupus treatment often requires many medications

Dear Doctor: My daughter got a rash across her cheeks that we thought was an allergy. A year later, she was diagnosed with lupus. She's only 17, and the doctors keep putting her on different meds, which worries her dad and me. I've been reading that ginger can be helpful. What do you think?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News