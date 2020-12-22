Kevin Merrill: A quiet Christmas in a challenging year

When I wrote my last column before Thanksgiving, I was hoping we would get some rain headed our way. Unfortunately, all we received was some heavy mist over a few mornings and the forecast doesn’t look too promising for rains coming our way anytime soon.
We have had some cold days, helping it feel more like the Christmas season. This morning when I left the house early, it was a chilly 34 degrees. As I drove south on Hwy 101, I could spot frost on a few rooftops as I passed Los Alamos. The morning sun quickly warmed things up, and as I made my way back home a few hours later, the thermometer in my pickup read 68 degrees. The weatherman said we might reach 70, I think he was right this time.
Things on the vineyard are quiet, our folks are off until the first week of January when we will start pruning here in Los Alamos. It’s the time of year I always try to get caught up. I need to spend at least two days in my office, filing things away and just getting rid of stuff that has a way of accumulating over the years.
I have some outdoor projects that I actually enjoy working on, the seemingly never-ending job of repairing the corral fences where our daughter keeps her horses. They seem to be always scheming where to stick their head through or push against something that eventually gives way or breaks.
I always thought sheep were a pain to keep in, always sticking their heads through the hog wire to eat the same grass that’s on either side of the fence, they are not even in the same league as Kathleen’s horses, who get fed very well twice a day.
I did get out a few days to cut some firewood, our son Clayton and his friend Carlos, aka, Mo Guzman followed me around with a splitter, so we are in good shape on firewood for a little while. The boys, who are now in college enjoyed getting outside and away from zoom classes, now that they are both on their winter break from Alan Hancock College.
I am afraid Christmas Day is sneaking up on me too quickly. Luckily, my wife does most of the holiday shopping. Our kids are old enough now and both working, so they pretty much take care of themselves, although mom still has them make up a list of things they want.
We were planning on going over to Visalia to spend Christmas Day with my wife Karen’s family, but with the recent surge in COVID cases, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, we decided to be safe and stay home. Our kids were happy to hear we were staying home for Christmas, even at the ages of 18 and 20 they still enjoy waking up in their own beds and coming out to open presents in their jammies on Christmas morning.
This year, I will really miss going to Mass on Christmas Day due to COVID restraints, and sharing the warm blessings this season brings with both old and new friends. It has been a tough year for many, you can be sure that I will take some quiet time on Christmas Day to thank God for blessing our family with good health and a safe place to live and work.
May God bless you, along with your family and friends, to stay safe and healthy.
Merry Christmas from the Merrills.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!