We were truly blessed to receive bountiful rainfall over the last couple of weeks. Coupled with snow in the local mountains accompanied by cold daytime temperatures, it helped keep us all in the holiday spirit. Rainfall totals here on the vineyard near Los Alamos are up to 9 inches for the year, representing around 58% of our annual average rainfall.
We spent a few days over in Visalia for the Christmas holiday spending time with my wife Karen’s family, we haven’t been able to see them much over the last 18 months thanks to COVID-19.
A few heavy rain showers blanketed the area on Christmas Eve during the late afternoon, as we attended Mass at St. Mary’s, the beautiful Catholic Church I attended when I lived there over 27 years ago.
We awoke on Christmas Day to clear skies and cold wind, helping to provide a spectacular view of the snowcapped southern Sierra Nevada mountains to the east. I remembered the mountains were aways beautiful after a rain event helped clear out the dust and smog hiding their view from the Valley floor.
It's nice to see our coastal hills finally getting green. I'm sure the grass can’t grow fast enough for our cattlemen, who have been feeding expensive hay to their cows and their calves roaming the hillsides this time of year.
I watched as harvesting crews throughout the Santa Maria Valley continued to work and provide fresh produce in between storms destined for markets here at home and around the world.
A couple of crews were cutting a beautiful lush green field of celery near our office in Santa Maria right after a night of heavy rain. There were three 4-wheel drive John Deer tractors hooked together pulling the harvester with its long arms extended over the rows of celery, transferring the cut celery to the waiting packers. The packed boxes of celery were then transferred to a smaller trailer waiting to get them out of the field and into the cooler.
Another fleet of John Deer tractors waited patiently as the trailer was filled and they were needed to help slosh through the mud and help pull the loaded trailers full of fresh celery out of the field and onto the paved roadway.
Watching the agricultural teamwork it takes to get a crop to harvest will never get old for me, whether it's vegetables, wine grapes, fruits, hay, grain, nuts or livestock, including dairy.
Now we turn our sites onto 2022, and as I said in the beginning of this column, we have been blessed with bountiful rain events over the last two weeks. We are off to a good start for the new year.
I pray that the rains continue to come our way over the next two months and help relieve this drought. Hopefully our medical teams can keep up with the new variants of COVID-19 and keep us all healthy and safe.
From the vineyard and fields near Los Alamos, our family wishes you all a happy, healthy and prosperous 2022.
