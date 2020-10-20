Kevin Merrill: Cooler temps, and memories at the old Santa Ynez Valley News office

With the exception of a few cool evenings over the past couple of weeks, you would never know it's autumn. Daily high temperatures continued to hover near 102 during near Los Alamos. Grape harvest is winding down in our area, the Paso Robles area is still going full speed ahead and will probably go through the first part of November, typical for most years.
I remember it being hot in October, but not this hot, for this long, even the evenings recently have been slow to cool down. As I write this week’s column the weatherman says it’s supposed to cool down. I hope he’s right.
As my harvest was still moving along at a pretty good clip, I received an email from a friend of mine who informed me she just purchased the former Santa Ynez Valley News building on 2nd street. Left behind after the sale were quite a few boxes of material that had been stored in the attic. She asked if I would like to come down and go through some of it to see if anything of interest was stored in them from the 40 years my dad was an integral part of the weekly newspaper.
I remember before the Valley News moved from its location on Copenhagen Drive around 1969, the American Legion Post was headquartered at the location on 2nd Street. I recall going down to Solvang to the American Legion Post with dad to cover a story on Ronald Reagan in 1966 , who at that time was running for Governor. The room was packed with people and I remember staying close to dad as he got a photo of Mr. Reagan as he made his way up to the microphone to speak to the welcoming crowd.
A few weeks ago I met my longtime schoolmates and friends David and Bruce Pedersen, Esther Jacobsen Bates and Teri Fredericks Harmon, who purchased the building, on a Saturday morning when I had a day off from harvesting to go through the boxes left in the building.
David and Bruce’s dad Arlen, or Bo as most of us remember him by, ran the printing portion of the paper for many years after his discharge from the Army in the early 1950s. He also was in charge of doing custom printing for folks and businesses in the Valley. Esther worked at the Valley News for several years and was interested in any history that could be part of the Elverhoj Museum which she now oversees.
I couldn’t help but feel a little melancholy as I pulled up to the building where I could still picture my dad sitting in his office, behind his typewriter through one of the big glass windows as I walked through the front door. The photos that were displayed for over 51 years under the plate glass display case were all gone, the case sat empty, same as the rest of the building. A far cry from the bustling activity that went on there before the days of social media and twitter accounts.
Most of the boxes were filled with printing orders from various business and valleyites no longer with us. I'll share some of them with you in my next column. In the meantime, let’s hope for a little cooler autumn weather, maybe even a little rain.
Kevin Merrill of mesa Vineyard management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara county Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
