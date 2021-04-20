Kevin Merrill: Dry weather, dairy cows, and strawberries as king

It looks like our chances for more rainfall this year are getting slimmer and slimmer with each passing day. The weather forecast over the past several weeks has offered a glimmer of hope for a storm near the end of April, unfortunately it doesn’t look like that will come to fruition.
The hills are now starting to turn brown, thanks to the windy days of the last two weeks. Unless we get some late springtime storms, this is will be the driest year I can remember.
Since my last column I’m happy to report that after the meeting between Santa Barbara County Health and our Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, COVID-19 mobile vaccines have become available onsite to farms and ranches in the area.
This is great news for not only farmworkers, but for those folks who work in businesses that support agriculture throughout the county, including tractor dealerships, irrigation supply stores, part houses, trucking companies etc. If you have any questions regarding this program, call the Farm Bureau office in Buellton and they will get you headed in the right direction.
As the weather warms up in April, I'm always reminded that this month started our hay season with the first cutting of alfalfa for the season, always a little tricky as the weather can change so quickly this time of year. I would say that at least 90 percent of the time we were able to hit a window where the warm days were just enough to cure the hay before we baled it and quickly trucked to the dairies in Santa Maria and Morro Bay.
As I recall by the time my brother and I started growing alfalfa in the mid 1970s, the Jacobsen dairy out on Baseline Avenue was the only dairy left in the Santa Ynez Valley. The Rivaldi’ s Mission Bell dairy was still milking cows on the eastern edge of Lompoc, with at least 10 dairies operating in the Santa Maria Valley.
Today, the only remaining cow dairy in Santa Barbara County is the Cuyama Dairy, located in the northeastern part of the county.
I believe many dairies all over the country sold out as part of the federal government's dairy buyout program of 1986. It was an effort to limit the supply of milk, probably not as well thought out as it could have been, causing a major problem for beef producers at the time, as the market became flooded with dairy cows entering the meat market.
Last weekend we celebrated my brother-in-law’s birthday with a family dinner at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt, where we enjoyed as great dinner. It's been quite awhile since we have been able to go out, and in addition to the great dinner it was nice to catch up with local folks enjoying a night out.
As we sat down in the big dinning room I began to remember the annual dinners the dairymen hosted upstairs at the Far Western when it was located in Guadalupe. Since we sold our alfalfa to a couple of the dairies in the area we were always included. It was always great to see the comradery of the old-time dairy families in the area as they got together to honor one of theirs as the Dairyman of the Year.
I miss that tradition, and it's always sad for me to see the empty dairy barns and corrals scattered around the Santa Maria Valley.
Times change, now strawberries are king in the Santa Maria Valley and they will be showcased at the Fairpark’s Strawberry Cruzin festival from April 28 through May 1.
Start a new tradition, bring your family out for a good time and enjoy some nice fresh strawberries, grown right here in your back yard.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!