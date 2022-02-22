Over the last couple of weeks, it feels like we have been on a weather roller coaster. Daytime temperatures reaching the low 90s continue to coax buds on our grapevines to push and open, especially in the higher areas of our vineyards.
Bud break is close at hand for our grapevines, and with it the threat of early morning frost that could damage any emerging buds. Winegrape growers in the area that utilize wind machines and overhead sprinklers have their systems ready to go. I am not sure I am quite ready for another season of early morning frost control, but ready or not, here we go. The daytime temperatures have cooled down lately, and I don’t want to jinx anything, but the weatherman is calling for rain over the next couple of weeks, we pray those storms come to fruition.
I was able to get away for three days last week and travel to Memphis, Tennessee as a guest of Helena Agri Enterprises. I was part of a local group of growers, and sales folks from Helena, that made the trip to their headquarters in Memphis to learn more about the products we use to enhance our ability to continue to grow crops efficiently. The company was founded in Helena Arkansas in 1957, with its focus on developing products that help the efficiency of fertilizers and other materials make their way into the plants, either through the root system or foliarly through the leaves.
It was a quick 3-day trip as our local group left the San Luis Obispo airport at 6 a.m. headed for our connecting flight to Memphis via the Dallas Fort Worth airport. We met up with another group of growers from the Salinas area and together caught our next flight to Memphis.
After enjoying the true southern hospitality of the Helena staff and enjoying a great rib eye steak dinner and a few cocktails, we settled into our hotel and got ready for the next day’s seminar. We were able to see firsthand how the products we use throughout the season are made and what new technologies are being tested in their onsite lab.
Helena’s headquarters is located on the 1,000-acre campus of Agricenter International, the education, agribusiness, research and agricultural hub of the mid-South. It boasts a $524 million annual economic impact on the region, hosts over 1.3 million visitors and educates over 10,000 students annually. Six hundred acres of the campus are utilized for agricultural research.
After our seminar we were able to tour the National Headquarters of Ducks Unlimited, located on the campus of the research park near the Helena offices.
Before heading home early the next morning we enjoyed a great dinner at Itta Bena, (hidden gem) over BB Kings bar and lounge where we enjoyed the charm and fine dining of the South.
A cold winter storm was making its way into Memphis as we took off, heading home on another early morning flight. Thanks to Nathan Miller and Paul Crout from Helena for including me in this great trip, now let’s hope we get a rainy winter storm heading our way over the next few days.