The warm days we experienced during the last week of April have given way to May gloom. A light drizzle fell over the area Saturday and the skies remained gray all day.
It reminded me of our trips to Santa Maria when I was growing up. It seemed like the weather was always overcast, cold and windy every time we went north from the Valley to go shopping in Santa Maria. That was just the norm for Santa Maria, even when I was going to Allan Hancock College in the late 1970s, so much for climate change.
Even though our daytime temperatures have cooled down a bit, our vines are growing well, and our small clusters have stated to bloom. Now we need Mother Nature’s cooperation to provide temperate days to get us to the end of bloom in early June.
I'm spending quite a bit of my time these days on water, specifically SGMA, or the State Groundwater Management Act. Basically, the State gave folks in groundwater basins they believe are in some state of overdraft, time to come up with a plan to get them out of being in overdraft and become sustainable over the next 40 years.
To say the least this is a very complicated and expensive endeavor, made even more challenging by a relatively short period of time to get the first groundwater sustainability plans in place by 2022.
The two areas I am working in are the eastern portion of the Santa Ynez River Water basin and I am more heavily involved in the San Antonio Water Basin in the Los Alamos Valley. To make things tougher, all of our meetings since the outbreak of COVID-19 are held via Zoom or conference call.
If you live in either the Los Alamos Valley or within the Santa Ynez River water basin I urge you to find out more information by googling SGMA or the Santa Barbara County water agencies website.
The groundwater sustainability plans will have far reaching consequences for landowners and urban residents as well. The more input we have the better as everyone’s goal should be to keep an equitable, sustainable water supply for all users.
If you grew up around a farm or ranch you know that water is the lifeblood of the operation, whether you're pumping water from a small well for livestock to drink or larger wells used to supply water to irrigate crops over the late spring and summer months.
I remember my grandfather Sam was always nervous that something could go wrong with our well on our ranch near Ballard. I can still hear him telling us that if we had to pull the pump and fix the well it would break us up in business.
Thankfully, we did not have to pull the pump, but I do remember meeting various pump repair folks coming out to the ranch for minor repairs when I was very young. I was reminded of that the other day when I called Kenny Fisher to come out to the vineyard for a well repair.
Kenny is the third generation Fisher that I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. His grandfather Dave used to come out when I was a small boy, he just recently retired. Dave could remember everything about the wells he worked on for us, when they were drilled, pump size , you name it. His son Scott was a close second and now Kenny is taking over for them.
It makes me realize that I am not that young boy back on the ranch along Alamo Pintado Road either, but hopefully I'm not going anywhere soon. It also reminds me that it is the people involved in farming and ranching that make it special and help keep us going through good times and bad.
