Kevin Merrill: Summertime and the sweet taste of vine-ripe tomatoes
On the Farm

Kevin Merrill: Summertime and the sweet taste of vine-ripe tomatoes

Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Buy Now

Kevin Merrill

The last week of July warmed up, feeling more like summertime. Foggy mornings will help bring the temperatures back down next week, at least that is what the weatherman is telling us. It will probably warm up again as we get closer to grape harvest, which is only about a month away. It seems like over the past few years we get out hottest weather in September and early October.

The warm days are great for folks growing their own tomatoes, corn and other veggies. There is nothing better than enjoying a nice juicy tomato from your own garden this time of year. Unfortunately, I procrastinated again this year and did not plant a summertime garden, leaving me to rely on buying fresh fruit and veggies from either a local farmers market or a roadside stand.

I miss the days when Bill and Charlotte Stevens sold their fresh corn and produce from their stand on Baseline Avenue near Santa Ynez, Bill grew the best sweet corn. Sometimes Bill or Charlotte would be at the stand to take your money and sometimes we just left it in a coffee can if they were out. There is a fruit stand on Refugio Road today that I stop at from time to time that relies on folks helping themselves, being honest and paying on their own.

In my last column I talked about our trip to Twain Harte via Hwy 165 through the middle of the San Joaquin Valley. There are several fruit stands along the way near Turlock. We were lucky enough to stop at the Cipponeri Family Farms fruit stand just north of Turlock on Geer Road as I recall.

Carlos Guzman and his family were right behind us and we pulled into the stand together. Carlos and I made our way over to the stand where we were greeted by a friendly young lady along with tables displaying beautiful sweet corn, tomatoes, peaches, nectarines, apricots, watermelons and more.

I headed over to the watermelons where I was joined by two local moms and their young kids searching for the sweetest melon in the bin. The two moms were friends and were talking about buying fruit to take to one of the grandparent’s birthday parties that afternoon. I was taken back to the Stevens fruit stand where we would almost always run into someone we knew.

Carlos and I loaded up with produce to share with our friends up at Twain Harte for the week ahead. I grabbed a couple of baskets of the largest ripe tomatoes I have seen in a long time. I cut one open and enjoyed it as soon as we got up to the house in Twain Harte. There is nothing better than a fresh tomato right out of the garden. I asked the young lady at the cash register if they grew all their own produce. She replied yes , but they also relied on local farms to help when they ran low on some items.

It was a real treat to stop at Cipponeri’ s fruit stand. It reminded me of growing up in the Santa Ynez Valley. I wish they were closer; I can still taste that tomato.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a Board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

