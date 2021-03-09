Kevin Merrill: Those in agriculture are silent partners with Mother Nature

My grandfather used to say that the weather will begin to warm up around the 22nd of February. For the most part I think he was right. Certainly, the last week of February this year brought warm days into the mid 70s.
Fruit trees are blossoming all around town, showing off their white and pink flowers, reminding us that springtime is around the corner. You have probably noticed that I talk about the weather quite often in my columns. Those of us involved in agriculture are sort of silent partners with Mother Nature and her control over the weather. It is really a testament to the resiliency of farmers and ranchers as we deal with the variables of hot and cold temperatures, droughts, floods, winds, and timing.
I’ve told the story before of planting a field of transplant bell peppers in the Valley near Corcoran when I farmed there in the late 1980s. The last plant was only in the ground for an hour when a cold wind blew in from the west accompanied by ominous dark rain clouds.
Within minutes the sky opened up pelting the tender pepper plants with pea size hail. Every leaf was knocked off the plants. The entire 80 acres of peppers was lost in five minutes to the icy downpour. The dark cloud disappeared as quickly as it blew in and the sun was out for the rest of the day. The entire 80-acre field of bell peppers had to be replanted.
The San Joaquin Valley probably has a little more extreme weather than we do here along the Central Coast. I always enjoy the showcase that the variety of crops grown along the I-5 corridor provide when I’m traveling that way for a meeting or vacation.
Last week I made my way north via I-5 to a meeting in Ripon near Manteca. The peaches and nectarines just north of Kettlemen City were in full bloom. Further up the highway I could see the almond orchards in between clusters of big rigs on the highway, some in full bloom while others were done blooming, their white blossoms blanketing the ground beneath the trees. The hills on the west side of the highway were dotted with black angus cattle grazing on green grass, thanks to the rain earlier this season.
It's always sad to see the effects of drought and politics take their toll on orchards, vineyards and row crops in the Valley, as many acres are pushed out and laying fallow due to lack of irrigation water and political will. It looks like I will be traveling north along I-5 a little more often as I have agreed to represent both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on the state board of the California Farm Bureau, whose office is in Sacramento.
I guess it depends on COVID-19 if I will be traveling virtually or in person in the near future. I look forward to working with my fellow board members from up and down the state. The Farm Bureau has been advocating for farmers and ranchers for over 100 years. Our collective voices need to be stronger now, than ever.
The weatherman says that rain is heading our way this week, I sure hope he is right.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
