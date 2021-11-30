I hope you and your families enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving holiday. We spent the day in Paso Robles where I was elected to barbecue our turkey outside where there was just enough chill in the air to make it feel like autumn.
As the sun went down, the temperature dropped quite a bit and by early morning Jack Frost made his appearance on the rooftops, with the vineyard thermometers dropping down to 30 degrees.
It doesn’t look like there is any rain in the forecast until mid-December, and it looks like we'll have 80-degree days and cool nights for the next couple of weeks. Nothing we can do about what Mother Nature gives us weatherwise, except, pray for much needed rain.
Farmers and urban folks alike are dealing with the ongoing drought by participating in the state mandated Ground Water Management Act, SGMA for short. I wrote about this effort earlier this year. Part of the mandate calls for local groundwater sustainability agencies, (GSAs) to work on plans to maintain the sustainability of our existing water basins and keep them from going into overdraft. While SGMA is written to protect property owners' water rights, it’s a very grey area how that is accomplished.
Our Santa Barbara County and State Farm Bureau are working to make sure agricultural landowners are properly represented as this process moves forward. Our county farm bureau has offered to help in any way it can to make sure agriculture is represented on the three GSAs overseeing the Sana Ynez River water basin. They can offer a unique perspective on working together with domestic, city and ag water users to maintain a sustainable water supply for everyone as we continue through this drought cycle.
December will be a busy month for those of us in the Farm Bureau. Our 102nd annual meeting will be held down in Orange County this year, bringing together delegates from every county in the state over a 4-day period.
The annual meeting provides the delegates the opportunity to work on policies that can be used by our legislative team in Sacramento to help educate and inform our lawmakers about the effects new laws and regulations will have on agriculture.
This year Santa Barbara County will have our county board president Sheldon Bosio and immediate past president Russ Doty, serving as voting delegates on the floor along with our newest board members Steven Waldron and Sonny Brucker serving as alternates. It is great to get some new, younger board members involved representing ag throughout our county.
I still sit on our county board, but have also taken on the role of representing both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on the state board in Sacramento. It has been a pleasure to get to know the other 20 directors from up and down the state, which has proven to be a little difficult due to COVID-19. I am sorry to say I have attended more state board meetings via zoom than in person.
It is always interesting to learn how other areas deal with many of the same problems and challenges we face here along the Central Coast. It will be good to see everyone at this year’s meeting.
Our county farm bureau will be having an open house for the holidays on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at our office, located at 180 Industrial Way in Buellton. Come by and say hello.
