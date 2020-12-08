You have permission to edit this article.
Kevin Merrill: Winning recipes and Christmas blessings
Kevin Merrill: Winning recipes and Christmas blessings

With the month of November and the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, we continue to count our blessings as we look towards Christmas and all it means to many of us. We optimistically watch the weather forecast with the hopes that the dry pattern we seem to be stuck in, begins to change and a few rain clouds from the north find their way down to us.

I am old enough to remember a few “brown” Christmases along the Central Coast, the extended forecast is calling for a chance of rain around the 15th of this month, lets hope it’s more than just a chance and we get enough rain to at least start to get our dry hills turning green.

It is traditionally the time of year when many folks get out their recipe boxes and begin to bake holiday treats for both family and friends. I probably date myself by using the term recipe box, younger bakers probably keep their recipes in a folder inside their laptop or I-Pad. I do have a folder in my computer labeled, My Recipes, that is pretty full.

I have become quite a fan of the Food Network on television, especially the cooking shows on Saturday morning that I can record if we are working. Some of my favorites are the Pioneer Woman, The Kitchen. Tricia Yearwood and Delicious Miss Brown. There are quite a few more that you can get hooked on, these are fun to watch as each host cooks and share recipes I can actually make. None of them are low calorie, they are a great excuse for keeping me walking though the vineyard everyday if possible.

I usually try to make a new recipe over the weekend, my wife Karen and our kids have become pretty good soldiers for trying some of dad’s new recipes. Sometimes I’ll get one of them to help me, our daughter Kathleen has become a pretty good baker like her mom and can be a great helper. Our son Clayton is becoming a pretty good cook, although he is a man in a hurry and light on the cleanup. My wife is a great cook but has her own style, completely opposite of mine, we have come to an agreement over the 25 plus years we have been married, basically stay out of each other’s way in the kitchen and as Tom Selleck said in a western movie he was in, “we will end up with a more harmonious outcome”.

I would say that about 80 percent of the recipes I try everyone likes, the other 20 percent don’t make the cut. My wife is always telling me to cut the recipes in half, because they all make more than enough for one meal for the four of us. I don’t listen and almost always make the full recipe; my excuse is I don’t want cutting back on the recipe to change the flavor of whatever I’m making. My wife just shakes her head and reminds me after about the third day of me eating the leftovers for lunch, that I should have cut the recipe back some. I know you can always freeze some of it, but usually the freezer becomes full of containers that probably fell into the 20 percentile of losers and ends up being thrown out after a year or so.

Thankfully, there are more winning recipes than losers. If you enjoy cooking, I hope you enjoy time in your kitchen this holiday season, stay safe and healthy and let’s hope some nice gentle rain comes our way soon.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

