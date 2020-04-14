Kevin Merrill: Working through challenging times

Last week’s storms raised our total rainfall amounts to 15 inches for the year on our vineyard near Los Alamos. A true blessing and a reminder that with all we have on our minds regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Mother Nature has a way of providing light at the end of a seemingly dark tunnel.

In my last column I wrote how blessed we were to be living on the Central Coast. My heart certainly goes out to the folks who have been affected by the virus in our area. Hopefully all the measures to prevent its spread will help us soon get back to a normal way of life.

Our crews and tractor drivers have been off due to the rainfall for most of the past week. I know they are anxious to get back to work on Monday. I went out Saturday morning to check the vineyard and was greeted by a few lingering clouds and beautiful blue skies. It was already starting to warm up. California poppies and patches of blue lupine scattered along the hillsides were just beginning to open up for the day. A few coveys of quail were making their way back into the brush after foraging in the vines. My early-morning trip out into the vineyard helped to snap me out of the somewhat melancholy mood I’ve had over the past weeks, brought on by the recent challenges we are all facing.