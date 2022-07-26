The warm weather of the past week is helping bring our winegrapes to the finish line.

Our red varieties, like pinot noir, started veraison 10 days ago. Veraison, for non-grape growers is when the red grapes turn from green to red, the berries begin to accumulate sugar and soften. Another sure sign of veraison is when huge flocks of fruit-damaging starlings appear over the vineyards.

Growers use a variety of methods for trying to keep these pesky birds from damaging their crop ranging from netting, to falcons, to noise makers like Zon guns, which are propane-charged cannons placed out in the vineyard which provide a regulated sonic blast that disorients and scares the birds.

Zon guns can be problematic if the vineyard has close neighbors, and they are used more than a couple of hours a day through harvest. Communicating with the vineyard neighbors is important when growers utilize Zon guns for bird control. The beginning harvest is probably a month or so away and will probably stretch into late October.

You know the summer is slipping away when the Santa Barbara County Fair comes and goes. I missed writing my column last week because I was at the fairgrounds every day. Although my duties during Fair as livestock committee chairman are very limited, I spent a lot of time with Fairpark staff and other volunteers early on, to ensure this year’s junior livestock auction was a success.

Several years ago, the Santa Maria Fairpark purchased a popular exhibitor and entries management software known as ShoWorks. This was the first year we were fully able to utilize the software which enabled pre-registration for buyers as well as streamlining many aspects of the junior livestock auction. Part of utilizing the software program was the installation of internet service from the auction barn to the livestock offices and the main office beyond. Thanks to the hard work of our local wireless providers that job was completed.

I have to admit I was a little nervous as the junior livestock auction began, hoping the wireless internet service would not fail us, and it did not. We were fortunate to hire Haley Rose Switzer from Paso Robles, whose experience with ShoWoks was invaluable.

We also turned the auction over to Jim Glines, who utilized the area’s top auctioneers, bid spotters and staff to help sell the kids' animals. Our livestock superintendent, Rick Tomasini, along with everyone who worked in the livestock offices deserve a big thank you for a job well done. Are there some things we can improve on, of course, we are meeting next week to address those few issues. Our new CEO Caitlin Miller and all the staff at the Fairpark deserve a big thanks for putting in countless hours to make this year’s fair a success.

As I walked through the fairgrounds last week it was great to see people out having good time with family and friends after not having a fair for two years. While this year’s county fair was smaller, I want to thank the community for coming out and supporting us and during the COVID-19 shutdown, which enabled us to put on this year’s event.

I'm looking forward to next year, with hopefully more exhibits and entertainment for the whole family.

Now it's time to get ready for harvest.