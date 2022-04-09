Spring is upon us once again, as is the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. And as we gradually loosen our grip on face masks while tightly crossing our fingers that Omicron is the last of the major coronavirus variants, I am eager to gather again, not to celebrate, but to mourn.
Certainly, there is reason for celebration but even more reason to mourn — not just those we lost to COVID-19, police brutality, or racist hate crimes. We must all grieve the loss of ourselves and our pre-pandemic lives, because no one is the same person we were two years ago. None of us is the same.
We may talk about getting back to normal and returning to the way things were, but that’s unrealistic given what we all have experienced since March 2020. We are different people now, and the world is a different place. We can never go back to who we were before March 2020. We must lay that person to rest, whether silently or symbolically — with a candle or a eulogy — alone or in community. We must grieve.
It’s okay to cry and miss who and what we once were; but we must also accept and embrace who and what we’ve become. We must heal. And, in my experience, healing is best done in community.
So, as we gather with each other once again and celebrate the decreasing distance between us, let us remember that everyone is grieving, no one is exactly the same, and all of us are trying to heal. That means our relationships with one another are different too; and we must learn to accept and embrace the new people our friends and family have become.
All of this is scary, no doubt. But, in some ways, it is also exciting. We have the opportunity, together, to take what we have learned from the past two years and make ourselves, our communities, and the world a better place — a place less prone to pandemics, racism, sexism, disparities, hardship, and environmental destruction. A place where the last two years never happen again. A place where we gather in community not just to mourn, grieve, celebrate, or heal but to improve and grow.
Can we be that community, starting now?
I sincerely hope so.