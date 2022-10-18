This year’s elections seem more perplexing than ever. There are new districts for school board elections and other districts for county elections, even others for Airport Board and City Council.
Do you know which districts you live in for each of these elections?
Another question some have is: How safe is my vote when I cast it or mail it? There are many myths about vote safety circulating. What steps are our officials in Santa Barbara County taking to assure that votes are safe from tampering and fraud?
League of Women Voters is here to help.
League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley, serving all of northern Santa Barbara County, produced a talk on vote safety and security in our county given by Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk, Registrar of Voters in September. If you were unable to attend this very informative talk, a YouTube link can be found on the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley website as well as the YouTube channel.
The League is also facilitating and producing forums throughout the North County this voting season.
Upcoming are:
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Ethel Pope Auditorium, 901 S. Broadway; Future Leaders of America and League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley cosponsor a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee election forum. Interpretation, food and child-friendly activities will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the historic First United Methodist Church, South Broadway at Cook streets, LWVSMV will present a candidate forum for Santa Maria City Council. We have confirmation from all four candidates.
The seated forum is not a debate and will give voters a clear and fair opportunity to ask written submitted questions directed to all of the panelists, as well as hear from each their vision for our community.
Interpretation will be offered as well as food.
LWV has a time-tested format which insures fairness and impartiality. A recording of a California State Assembly District 37 forum featuring Gregg Hart and Mike Stoker can be seen on the Santa Barbara LWV website, as can the Santa Barbara LWV Pro/Con meeting on all the ballot propositions.
The League of Women Voters organization came into being just as women were fighting for the right to vote in this country. League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley is proud of that heritage.
LWVSMV speaks up for women’s rights, yet is nonpartisan, meaning we do not have as an organization any political party dealings nor do we endorse candidates. The League is all about getting voters fair, accurate information on issues and candidates so that voters can make informed decisions.
Life is busy, LWV gets that. Therefore, the League has extended in-person forums to include YouTube recordings which can be accessed any time. The State League also sponsors VotersEdge.org, which is a service to present more detailed information about each candidate on your personal ballot.
Membership has been open to men as well as women for years and recently students can join the League for free. Government is complicated and membership is a way to learn while you enjoy good company.
We invite all interested readers to apply for membership. The more robust the membership, the more area impact studies can be done on issues which are of high importance locally.
Vote local – your vote counts more!