The Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) thinks the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) is deliberately harming local high school baseball.

The CCAA, the athletic directors from 16 local high schools, is ending a 40-year relationship with local umpires. The CCAA is using non-certified umpires and due to this decision, student athletes, parents, and coaches will now spend more money and more time traveling away to play home games.

They will also have to give up their Saturdays to play double-headers. And the CCAA did all this without input from these impacted parties.

The CCAA seems to be intent on breaking up the local umpire association. The CCAA’s intent to break up the umpire association appears to be a signal to other officials, in other sports, to not even think about asking for fair pay.

Here is some background that led to this point.

For months, the CCAA told the umpires there wasn’t a budget for the requested $13 more per game. Now, the CCAA is paying out-of-the area umpires $36 more per game than the LPBUA’s $13 request.

It seems the CCAA had the budget all along, or they are getting the extra money by canceling umpires for the junior varsity and freshman games.

When some parents learned the CCAA was making them comply with unreasonable travel demands and Saturday double-headers, the parents offered to donate money to pay the umpires. Central Section CIF and the Southern Section CIF rules allow this.

However, the CCAA declined the parents’ offer.

For months, the CCAA claimed the Central Section CIF limits how much they can pay umpires. This pay limitation is false. The umpires have Central Section CIF documentation proving there is no such limitation. Therefore, the CCAA can pay the umpires $13 more per game, but they won’t. It also means the parents could donate the money, but the CCAA won’t allow that.

The umpires notified the media about the pay dispute because parents and coaches were unaware of potential impacts. The umpires’ goal was to just get the facts out.

Unfortunately, a South County newspaper printed false facts and conclusions.

Recently in Cress Pass, a Santa Maria Times sports opinion column, under the headline “The LPBUA did this to itself — and the schools,” the writer concluded the CCAA could not pay umpires above Southern Section CIF rates.

That is incorrect. As is previously noted, there is no Central Section CIF limitation on pay rates.

The opinion piece concluded that the umpires were taking their beef to the wrong people. That is incorrect. The CCAA was created for the express purpose of negotiating with local officials and the CIF Central Section recognizes that.

The opinion piece stated “CCAA is playing by Southern Section rules.” In fact, the CCAA schools are in the Central Section and must play by CIF Central Section rules. Under these rules, the CCAA can pay the umpires their requested rate.

The opinion piece offered that a $30.67 hourly rate to umpire a high school baseball game was a solid pay rate. The LPBUA agrees. Unfortunately, the CCAA never responded to the LPBUA offer of $30.67/hour times the average number of hours an umpire works at a high school baseball game.

The CCAA is taking action and making decisions that harm local high school baseball.

This is a sad development, and many student athletes, parents, and coaches are going to pay the price. However, the LPBUA is standing by with certified umpires to serve the student athletes, parents, and coaches should the CCAA change its mind.