President Biden addressed the United Nations on Sept. 21, condemning Vladimir Putin’s newest escalation of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Our president expressed special concern over Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons, stating: “Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime.”
In his address, our president also called for U.N. members to embrace arms control as part of the common ground they must stand on.
For a guy who walks around accompanied by a triggering device in a suitcase that within minutes, can set in motion events to annihilate humanity (the “nuclear football”), Biden’s remarks on the threat of nuclear weaponry were disingenuous, hypocritical — and to use a phrase he would appreciate —outrageous malarkey. When it comes to disregard for nuclear nonproliferation, our president should hold a mirror up to his own nation.
He could start with a U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) website, titled “America’s Nuclear Triad.”
There you’ll see the U.S. military flexing its muscles before the world, seemingly boasting about its ability to fire nuclear missiles from land, sea and air, referring to 400 intercontinental missiles deployed in underground silos, 14 submarines collectively armed with 240 “missiles with multiple, independently targeted warheads,” and 60 long range bombers, forming “the most flexible leg of the triad, capable of providing massive firepower in a short time anywhere on the globe, even through the most advanced defenses.”
And these are just the nuclear weapons the U.S. deploys, amounting to less than half of its nuclear arsenal!
A remarkable fact posted on the “sea” portion of the DOD triad website especially draws attention: “Ballistic missile submarines … are on constant patrol with enough firepower to make just one [submarine]… the sixth most powerful nuclear power in the world.”
And there are 14 of these U.S. subs roaming international waters! If that isn’t nuclear proliferation, what is?
Then consider the most recent U.S. DOD “Nuclear Posture Review,” in which our nation refuses to adopt a “no first use” policy for nuclear weapons, and sees no justification for doing so.
Doesn’t all this suggest to other nations, that the U.S. is capable of making a preemptive nuclear strike, and render questionable its commitment to nonproliferation and arms control?
Then there are plans for the U.S. to spend over $1 trillion to modernize all three delivery systems of its nuclear triad.
But what was really at the heart of Mr. Biden’s U.N. address was national sovereignty, as he noted: “Because if nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for.”
So the U.S. genuinely stands for national sovereignty, right? Well, yes, if we overlook regime change and nation-building in Iraq. After all, we thought the Iraqis had weapons of mass destruction, and as the saying goes, it’s the thought that counts, at least for the U.S.
Vladimir Putin is a monster, and the brutal invasion of Ukraine is unjustified and immoral. But Russia’s not the only bully on the world block.
At least Mr. Biden made a profound statement in concluding his remarks to the U.N., referring to its nation members: “We’re not passive witnesses to history; we are the authors of history.”
Well said Mr. President! You certainly have that right when it comes to the existential threat of nuclear war. Now follow through on your reasoning.
The U.S. unilaterally led the world into the nuclear arms era. Only the U.S. can lead it out, by courageously and unilaterally disarming itself of them.