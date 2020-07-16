Mariel Garza: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0

Dear Readers: Many of us are now wearing cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your cloth face mask should be washed after each use, either in the washing machine with your usual load using regular laundry detergent in the warmest water possible, or by hand washing in a solution of 1/3 cup bleach per gallon of room-temperature water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Make sure the mask is completely dry before reusing. Let's be smart and stay safe. -- Heloise