Mark James Miller: Arlington Springs Man, the oldest human fossil found in North America

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 10 years keeps all kinds of secrets from me. We let her adult daughter, "Maude," move in. Maude is 35 and has one daughter. I recently found out that Maude is pregnant again. I heard they had decided to "surprise me" with the news. (The father is the same guy as before.) I'm tired of being the third wheel, and I think it's time for me to call it quits. What do you think? -- STAY OR GO IN CONNECTICUT