Mark James Miller: Hancock changeover: Challenges, rewards

This does not come easily. One instructor chose to retire rather than try to learn to put his class online. Another reported being a “techno klutz” and hoped he could find other, less-complicated ways to deliver his instruction. Learning these new skills and putting them into practice is time-consuming. One instructor told me he has taken three days off from his day job as he changes his classes to online-only. Others have expressed concerns at the time this is taking when they are also dealing with issues such as child care.

It’s almost a given that younger people are more computer literate than older ones. Students now do their homework, take notes, and even write essays with their smartphones. And while this is true generally, not all students have internet access or even an up-to-date computer able to take advantage of the latest classroom technology.

However, Santa Maria has numerous wi-fi hot spots via Xfinity where a person can get on the internet free of charge, and Hancock College is considering making its parking lot into a hot spot as well. Computer labs will be made available on campus that will maintain social distance and will be wiped clean and sanitized in order to keep them safe.