Mark James Miller: Honoring our veterans, living and dead, for their sacrifices

When the guns fell silent on the Western Front 102 years ago this week, the most terrible war in history up to then was over. On Nov. 11, 1918, the Germans asked the Allies for an “Armistice,” and one year later President Woodrow Wilson would designate Nov. 11 as “Armistice Day,” a holiday to recognize those who fought in that war. The tradition of honoring our veterans on the 11th of November was born.
In 1954 the name was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to include those who had served in World War II, and it continues as the day we honor all of our veterans for the sacrifices they have made on our behalf.
“Veterans Day makes me feel good about myself,” says Navy Veteran Dan Howard. “The citizens of this country are taking a moment to recognize the services and sacrifices we have made.”
“We often take our freedoms for granted,” said a student who has three family members in uniform. Veterans Day “is a great reminder to honor those who make it possible for us to keep those freedoms.”
Another Navy veteran, Richard Crain, appreciates Veterans Day as a day “when people have taken time to thank me for my service.” John Blankenship, a former Navy pilot and founder of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation of Santa Barbara, agrees. “Veterans Day is a day to recognize the service and sacrifice veterans have made for their country.”
Air Force veteran David Yundt sees Veterans Day as a time to reflect on his years of service. “You learn to take orders and follow (them). You learn to give orders, be responsible for other lives, and lead. You hold your head up high for you are the uniformed example of the country.”
The day being one for reflection is echoed by Dan Howard. “When Veterans Day rolls around I think about that very exciting period in my life.” His father, grandfather, and two uncles also served in the military.
Former naval aviator John Blankenship encourages people to “thank vets for their service” whenever the opportunity arises. He and people from the Foundation hold memorials yearly at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The first year 30 people came. Last year there were 1,500. John and the Foundation also make it a point to provide support for veterans in college. “Sometimes they have issues fitting in with 18-year-olds.”
After more than 25 years of teaching in higher education, I have found veterans are almost inevitably the best students an instructor can ask for: Respectful, motivated, determined to do well, eager to learn. Blankenship was not surprised to hear this. Student veterans, he says, “Are committed to making it in civilian life.”
“To us in America,” President Wilson said on the first Armistice Day in 1919, “the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service.”
There will be celebrations and gatherings all over the Central Coast on Wednesday as we remember our veterans. This being the year of the pandemic, allowances will have to be made. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is hosting a “Veterans Day Night At The Drive-In,” for example, and there will be a “Veterans Day Drive Through” at the county Government Center in Santa Maria on Lakeside Parkway.
“Only the dead have seen the end of war,” George Santayana observed. Sadly, history indicates this to be true, showing once again why it is important that we honor our veterans, living and dead, for the sacrifices they are willing to make for us.
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
