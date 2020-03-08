Mark James Miller: Working to save special languages

When the first Europeans set foot in Mexico on March 4, 1519, it is estimated that 170 different languages were spoken by the native inhabitants. This included the language of the Mayans and of the mighty Aztec Empire, then at its peak of power.
Now, 500 years later, more than 100 of these languages have disappeared, but 68 of them have survived and are spoken today, not only in Mexico but right here on the Central Coast.
Elyssa Chavarria, director of the Migrant Education Program in Santa Maria, told me last year she was encountering more children who speak only an indigenous language. Finding an interpreter proved almost impossible.
Similar challenges exist for indigenous language students in higher education. Gemma Garcia is advisor to the CE’ENI — Indigenous Collective of Students — club, a support group for students who speak indigenous languages.
“Mixteco is the language we see most often here, although others speak Mayan and Nahuatl,” she said.
Gemma is a retention specialist, and as such is aware of the challenges the native speakers face.
“Some of them feel isolated, as if they don’t belong,” she said. “Staying in school can be difficult for them.”
Her task is to determine what support these students need in order to thrive in college. Many Mixteco speakers come from Oaxoca, in southern Mexico.
“Food was scarce in Oaxoca,” recalls student Corina Olivera, whose family speaks Mixteco. “Meat was a luxury.”
Like so many others, Corina’s family came to the Central Coast seeking a better life. Her mother and father both spent years working in the fields. Indeed, many of those migrants coming here who speak only the indigenous languages are steered into doing the most labor-intensive and least-desirable jobs in the fields, such as picking raisin grapes and strawberries.
Mesoamerica is one of three places on Earth where writing developed independently. The others are China and Mesopotamia. While other indigenous people created a writing system, the most sophisticated was that of the Mayans. In hundreds of codices — folded books — Mayan scribes dutifully recorded their history, their knowledge and beliefs.
But to some Spanish priests who came to Mexico in the wake of the conquistadors, these codices were sacrilegious. Father Diego de Landa, arriving in 1549, was determined to destroy every last vestige of Mayan literature. Asserting that the Mayan books consisted of “superstition and lies of the devil, we burned them all.” Hundreds of irreplaceable Mayan codices were turned to ashes at his behest. Only three are believed to have escaped the flames.
Keila Ferraz’s family comes from a small village in Yucatan, where Mayan is spoken and some of the old Mayan customs are still practiced. A psychology major at Hancock College, her family speaks Mayan at home. She and members of her family still go periodically to visit their village of Zavala, so remote that it does not have electricity and GPS does not work there.
“We are very aware of the old language and traditions,” said Keila’s aunt, Gladys Martinez. She described how the people there will form a circle with the icon of one of the old gods in the center, and pray for rain during a drought. They will also go to a local shaman to cure diseases and ward off the Evil Eye. But what Keila most enjoys is seeing her aged grandmother.
“She is 104 and pure Mayan,” Keila said.
In these ancient and rare languages we can feel the past reaching out to us. They connect us to civilizations that once flourished but are now gone, but not forgotten.
Mark James Miller is an associate English instructor at Allan Hancock College and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com