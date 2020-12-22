Mary Zepeda: It's our water, our world!

Did you know that the City of Solvang along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and the County of Santa Barbara have partnered with the Our Water Our World (OWOW) organization to promote the use of less-toxic products in an effort to reduce pesticide pollution in our communities?
By reducing pesticide use and the use of less-toxic products around the home, you can help reduce pesticides and other pollutants such as herbicides and fertilizers from being picked up while watering or when it rains and transported to the nearest storm drain inlet and into our waterways.
In August 2019, the OWOW representatives met with participating local nurseries and hardware stores in our areas and educated staff on how to help customers choose less-toxic products. The OWOW representatives also set up display racks that provide customers with fact sheets on specific pests such as ants, aphids, cockroaches, flees, mosquitos, rats and mice, snails and slugs, spiders and yellowjackets.
The display racks include general information on less-toxic products, healthy gardens, lawn care, pesticides and roses as well as information on pesticide use and disposal; and how to locate a local household hazardous waste facility within Santa Barbara County.
Additionally, the OWOW representatives worked with each participating nursery or hardware store to install shelf-talkers (shelf tags) below selected products that have been identified as less-toxic products to make them easier to find.
So, don’t forget to look for the OWOW “Eco-Friendly Less-Toxic Products” shelf tags when you are at a participating nursery or hardware store.
Here in the Santa Ynez Valley, participating local nurseries and hardware stores include Windmill Nursery, Farm Supply Company, Valley Hardware and Garden Center and All Around Landscape Supply.
If you are shopping in a nearby community, you can find a participating nursery and hardware store in Carpinteria (All Around Landscape Supply and Carpinteria Valley Lumber), Goleta (Home Depot, Island Seed and Feed, and Miner’s Ace), Orcutt (Whispering Tree Nursery), Santa Barbara (La Sumida Nursery, Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, and Terra Sol Garden Center) and in Santa Maria (Home Depot and Farm Supply Company).
The OWOW website is user-friendly and a great resource for finding less-toxic products to use around your home or garden. Their website can offer help in identifying a bug in your area and provide fact sheets on specific pests on which can help you with alternative methods to manage them without using products containing hazardous materials.
The website also provides information on where you can buy less-toxic pesticides (including fungicides and herbicides) that is broken down by county. While on the website, you can download a list of less-toxic products by brand name and/or by the pest they target that will make your search easier when you are visiting a participating nursery or hardware store.
Did you know that the OWOW website has Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) webpages developed for specific pests that may help you find the answer you are looking for?
If you still can’t find the information you need, you can always submit your questions using the Ask Our Expert form on the website that will be answered by staff at the Bio-Integral Resource Center in Berkeley. This center is a non-profit organization offering over 25 years of experience that can help you find a non-toxic, least-toxic, integrated pest management solution to your pest problem.
If you decide you do not want to apply chemicals, the OWOW website also offers information about how to attract beneficial insects to your garden using native plants that have a natural defense against pests and diseases.
Native plants offer a lot of choices including fragrant flowers and foliage which provide food and habitat for native bird, wildlife, butterflies and beneficial insects that will help keep those undesirable pests out of your garden.
If you would like to learn how you can help reduce pesticide pollution in your community, please visit the OWOW website at http://ourwaterourworld.org/ for more information.
Mary Zepeda works for MNS Engineers, Inc. as the Stormwater Program Coordinator for the City of Solvang.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!