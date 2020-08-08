You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew S. Schechter: Legislature should acknowledge nurse practitioners’ value and remove restrictions
0 comments
Guest Commentary

Matthew S. Schechter: Legislature should acknowledge nurse practitioners’ value and remove restrictions

  • 0
Matthew S. Schechter

Matthew S. Schechter

 

 Contributed photo

Does it make sense to restrict patient access to primary care nurse practitioners during a pandemic? The answer is obvious.

Yet that is what the California Legislature will do if Assembly Bill 890 fails to pass.

We live in a time of medical scarcity – shortages of tests, masks and ventilators across the state. Most worrisome during a pandemic: a shortage of health care providers able to meet the surge of Californians who will need care in the coming years.

The provider shortage is not new, but it has grown dramatically in recent years. While the Affordable Care Act cut the uninsured population in half, the workforce did not keep pace with growth. Over the last decade, the number of primary care providers per insured Californian went down by one-third. Thanks to the nightmare of COVID-19, in the coming months we’ll have an unprecedented need for frontline providers.

Fortunately this spring, the California Assembly passed AB 890, a bill to remove restrictions on patient access to nurse practitioners. NPs are emerging leaders in California’s primary care workforce and expanded access has the potential to close our state’s primary care provider gap, especially in urban centers and communities of color hit hardest by this pandemic.

Nurse practitioners are fully licensed and board certified and lead the nation in high quality, high value care. In my own practice, I regularly work side-by-side with nurse practitioners who have outstanding clinical outcomes, publish peer-reviewed research and are beloved by their patients. Study after study demonstrates that nurse practitioners have patient outcomes as good or better than doctors and save health systems money in so doing.

Thirty-eight other states have already acknowledged nurse practitioners’ value by removing practice restrictions on nurse practitioners, including 22 states with fully independent practice. Every state west of the Rockies other than California and Utah have independent NP practice. 

Current state law ties the hands of nurse practitioners by forcing experienced, licensed and boarded nurse practitioners to arbitrarily assign an MD “supervisor.” This supervisor can then dictate the types of medical conditions a nurse practitioner treats, arbitrarily control their schedule, and even prevent nurse practitioners from seeing uninsured patients.

Typically, nurse practitioners have to pay this loosely affiliated doctor a percentage of their earnings, but the “supervisor” has no obligation to actually participate in the care of patients. The only actual requirement is that they are occasionally “available” by phone somewhere in the state.

Such anticompetitive supervision requirements do not improve patient care. Nurse practitioners know their scope of practice like every other health care provider and have the same high standards for consultation when a clinical issue arises outside of their scope.

Nurse practitioners are the only licensed, boarded health care professionals subject to this superfluous requirement. State licensing boards trust literally all of the other independent health care professionals like optometrists, physical therapists and psychologists to consult a doctor when clinically indicated. 

Pandemics have a way of clarifying priorities in health care. Patriarchal protectionism like this might be acceptable in other states that don’t share our values, but California should instead look at the decades of research demonstrating safety, competence and value of our nurse practitioner workforce. The California Senate and Gov. Gavin Newsom should pass AB 890 into law now so our health care workforce can surge in the coming months to years and meet the tsunami of need in our state.

Don’t make it harder for patients to find a health care provider during a pandemic.

Dr. Matthew S. Schechter is a board certified OB/GYN and works as an obstetric hospitalist and HPV specialist in Oakland, Dr.Matthew.Schechter@gmail.com.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: New relationship founders on sharing of offensive video
Columnists

Dear Abby: New relationship founders on sharing of offensive video

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: A casual friend sent me a video of a comic doing a very lewd and vulgar routine. I was offended by it and forwarded it to my girlfriend to find out what she thought about it. She got very upset and told me I was being disrespectful to her by even passing it on to her. I should add that we met online and have been talking on the phone with each other for only a month during this shelter-in-place time.

Dear Abby: Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door
Columnists

Dear Abby: Neighbors suspect caregiver of conducting affair next door

DEAR ABBY: We live next door to an 89-year-old woman, "Estelle." She's a "snowbird," meaning she is our neighbor for only part of the year. She has a devoted caretaker, "Iris," who visits her almost daily. Iris shops for her, brings in her mail, and helps her with laundry, bathing and many other intimate tasks.

Dear Abby: Dad feels helpless to mend teen's identity crisis
Columnists

Dear Abby: Dad feels helpless to mend teen's identity crisis

DEAR ABBY: My 14-year-old daughter recently came out of the closet, and it has made my husband and me quite upset. She says she is "bicurious, pansexual and polyamorous." She now insists everyone call her by a gender-neutral name, gave herself a side shave and dyed her hair pink after we repeatedly told her not to. She wants us to refer to her as "they" and not "she."

Dear Abby: Business owner struck dumb by customer's bigoted rant
Columnists

Dear Abby: Business owner struck dumb by customer's bigoted rant

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I am a small business owner. My store has local (repeat) and one-time customers. The other day, while checking out, one of my local customers spewed out a verbal and extremely bigoted rant. I was stunned speechless. I felt I should do something, but I wasn't sure what it should be. I have started losing sleep over it. If it happens again, should I remain silent and keep the peace, or stand up for all Americans and lose this customer and probably more? -- FREAKED OUT IN FLORIDA

Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman
Columnists

Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I are middle-aged. We have been together for 2 1/2 years. I love him, and I'm grateful for such a wonderful man at this point in my life. My problem is, he calls me "Sweet Baby" every single time he addresses me. ("Sweet Baby, what do you need help with?" "Sweet Baby, I am on my way." "What did you say, Sweet Baby?") Even when it comes to trying to be affectionate, he'll say, "You're my sweet baby, aren't you?" 

Dear Abby: Slow payment for bookkeeping is costing family harmony
Columnists

Dear Abby: Slow payment for bookkeeping is costing family harmony

DEAR ABBY: I take care of my daughter-in-law's taxes and have for the past 15 years. I have never charged her for it. When she brings me the paperwork, it is always a mess. I told her I would be her full-time bookkeeper and charge her $300 a month, but it's like getting blood from a turnip. I have to beg her each month for my pay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News