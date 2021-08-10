On July 1, I had the honor of becoming the new president of the PCPA Foundation. The Foundation has a 25-year tradition of support for our local PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA). Our board consists of dedicated individuals who love theater, and strive to ensure the prosperity and future of PCPA’s mission to bring great theater performances and arts training to the Central Coast.
During my corporate and military careers, I have lived all over the United States, as well as overseas. I always took the opportunity to check out the local theater scene wherever I was.
Based on those experiences, I can honestly say that we are blessed with one of the finest regional theaters anywhere. When my wife, Denise, and I moved to Santa Maria 26 years ago, we were both extremely surprised and grateful to find such quality theater locally.
Denise has more than just a passing interest in theater. She was a theater major at Texas Christian University, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting. She performed in local theaters in Texas and the LA area, and when we located to Chicago, she was accepted, trained, and performed at The Second City, a famous comedy improv theater. So, we appreciate and love great theater.
It did not take us long to realize that PCPA was a precious gift that needed to be supported and nurtured, because the thought of losing such a tremendous local institution was untenable.
I began to search how one could support the organization, and discovered the PCPA Foundation. With a current endowment of approximately $3.5 million, the Foundation annually distributes 5% of the fund to supplement the theater’s operating budget, as well as scholarships and student fees. Earlier this year, that distribution amounted to approximately $139,000.
It is no secret that all arts organizations have suffered terribly during the pandemic, forcing many theaters and institutions to close. We are fortunate in that PCPA does not have a mortgage (Hancock College owns the building) and that they were able, through tremendous local support, as well as support from the college, to keep the theater staff employed.
While acting and technical students have not been on campus in over a year and a half, the theater conservatory is looking forward to welcoming them back in late August. Personally, I can’t wait for the new theater season to be announced.
As for the Foundation, we will continue to do what we do best — successfully grow the endowment fund, with your support. The more we are able to grow the endowment, the more we are able to continue support for PCPA and the great theater, and training, it offers the Central Coast year after year.
Check out all the exciting things going on with the theater, new play announcements, the teaching conservatory, as well as the work of the foundation at pcpa.org.
You can also contact the Foundation directly at 805-349-9135 or foundation@pcpa.org for more information regarding our work or interest as a potential board member. We greatly appreciate your support, and look forward enjoying Season 58 with you.
