War is a tragedy for all humanity. War is the destruction of all living systems. Nothing beneficial comes from killing each other and destroying buildings, homes and sacred places. War destroys the nations that engage in it.
There is no “American” soil -- only soil, and wars pollute and poison the Earth and contaminate the soil it lands on. Every bomb injures the soil and soul of every country. The Earth is the Family. — Vasudeva Kutumbakum.
We cannot continue this idea that disagreements must be stopped by a war. Fighting violence with violence is only going to result in monumental suffering. We need to try another tack. The best war is no war. Killing, mass murder, whether we do it with a drone bomb or by funding the guns and tanks is not a solution. It is a scab on the soul of humanity.
Many of our friends in the Ukraine had to leave their homes in fear and do not know when they can return. Russians and Ukrainian people are coming together with support from all over the world to pray and demonstrate peacefully for peace and unity. There is no war between the people of Russia and the Ukraine. Many of them are relatives.
This is an unfortunate, abominable, unnecessary and appalling war in Ukraine. A very long history going back many years has resulted in this situation. This did not happen overnight and there are myriads of causes and conditions that led to this moment. Since the debacle in Vietnam there have been a series of wars led by the USA and Britain with NATO playing a central role in these invasions under false narratives including the occupation of Iraq (1 million people died), and Afghanistan for 15 years that increased terrorism. These were not defensive moves but aggressive and fueled by greed and power.
Arrogant “rightness” will not resolve this issue. The “right” have been fighting the “right” since the beginning of all time. We can condemn the invasion of Ukraine and not blame the country of Russia or the Russian people. This is not a time to be hateful towards Russia or the Ukraine or any one of us humans. It is time to love, respect differences, have compassion and ask for the leaders to respect the Minsk agreement. We need to know and understand that we can move on from this. An immediate cease fire and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is our immediate goal.
The US and Britain supplied arms to the invasion of Yemen just this week and many more people died in Yemen than in the Ukraine. We pray for the forces of killing to heal themselves. We pray for an end to the power elites' struggle to dominate and their greed and lies to cease.
We do not believe their lies. Our politicians and our presidents have lied to us and have never been held accountable for mass murdering innocent people without any probable cause other than their greed.
War can be very seductive and for a temporary moment it can be intoxicating to some humans to destroy others. There is a greater power than this. There is the spiritual power of one person who stands for a greater good. Gandhi called it the force of the soul that stands for truth. It cannot be destroyed. Love your enemies, bless those that curse you.
We pray for Putin, Biden and Zelenskyy that they may find a way to see beyond their differences and make decisions so that we all may live. Now is the time to for a few good men to take a stand for equality, compassion, and human kindness. Love is patient, love is kind, love is not envious or boastful. Love never ends.
May we have the strength to end the insanity of war. Stop hatred and war. That is the message whatever the question. War is not the answer. May we stand for peace within, between and among all people on Earth. May peace prevail on Earth through us. May Love be our religion. May we have peace with every step and breath of life within, between and among us. May all be safe.