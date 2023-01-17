January of 2023 will surely go down as one of the wettest months in recent history. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the folks who lost loved ones along with flood-damaged homes and property.
Unfortunately, we became complacent due to the extended drought we have been experiencing over the last six or seven years. I know we were not as prepared as in years past here on the vineyard near Los Alamos.
For many years, right after harvest in early November, we would plant many of our vineyard roads located in the hills with barley. In addition, we would add sandbags and straw waddles in areas we knew were prone to erosion.
This year we did a limited amount of erosion control work before the vineyard employees took off for the holidays, as it turned out, not nearly enough. I will admit there is only so much you can do when it rains over 7 inches in less than 24 hours.
We were hit with kind of a double whammy, as our guys were not scheduled to return to work until Jan. 9. That left our kids, Kathleen, Clayton and I on the ranch to keep the water flowing where it would do the least damage.
Our home on the vineyard sits below a hill where we had diversions in place on either side of our backyard to carry any water away. About mid-day on Monday the 9th, our small diversions became overwhelmed with silt and the water began flowing down into our backyard.
Luckily the house was built in 1999 during the El Nino year and the yard was designed to carry excess water to a drain and out into the vineyard beyond.
We watched the water level rise quickly and soon water was heading over our patio close to our sliding doors.
The kids and I threw on our jackets, grabbed some shovels and began to help direct the incoming water to the drain. While the kids worked in the yard I grabbed a tractor with a small drag scraper and tried to clean out the small drainage ditch right above our house. I was in and out of the tractor helping shovel where needed and the tractor would not fit.
Once we had the water stabilized we went in and changed into dry clothes, but the rain kept coming and I think we went out three or four more times to keep the water flowing in the right direction. I went through four pairs of boots, as naturally I could not find my rubber boots.
Clayton had his rubber boots and Kathleen went through two to three pairs of her cowboy boots. The front of our fireplace looked like a shoe store with our leather boots all lined up to dry out.
It reminded me of when we grew up on the ranch and my brother and I would go out into the hills behind our house and build small dams in the ditches when the springs began to run.
We would play out there all day long, no video games back then thank goodness.
I hope you made it through the recent rain events unscathed, we desperately needed it. Lets hope more keeps coming, in moderation.