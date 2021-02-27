Robin Dunaetz: Amplify Book Club aims to understand racism, make a difference

True to its namesake, 2020 brought a lot of things into focus, many that were unexpected.
One of the most unexpected for many of us was how racism is still an integral part of our country. With the murder of George Floyd, it could no longer be denied that racial issues addressed with the Civil Rights Act, Aﬃrmative Action and other means, still exist and are not isolated cases.
With this realization comes the questions; what have our roles been in these ongoing social issues and what are our roles going forward to facilitate change so the systems, policies and mechanisms that perpetuate racism can be dismantled?
To answer these questions, the Business Book Club was born in August 2020 and evolved into the Amplify Book Club to include other interested members of the community.
At this time we have completed two books; “How to be Antiracist,” by Ibram X Kendi, and “Between the World and Me,” by Ta Nehisi Coates. In sharing their personal stories the authors provide us with viewpoints that many of us had never experienced. From the fear of any interaction with law enforcement or person of authority to the constant hyper vigilance of their environments, they painted a world that we, as White people, didn’t know existed.
Kendi showed us how racism exists in so many diﬀerent planes of life including culture, behavior, spaces and color; and Coates demonstrated how many moments are stolen from him and others like him. With these new references for the world in which we live, our discussions have been challenging and diﬃcult, as well as our self-evaluations.
In many instances we can claim ignorance but it is also because we have not listened.
So now we listen and in listening we are learning. We are learning to question, not because we believe we have the answers but to truly hear another person’s experience and how the diﬀerent answers impact them. In listening we have learned the history of the America we thought we knew was written by those in power and is not the same history others lived.
In listening we have learned that people are ﬂawed and good people make bad decisions, but everyone can learn and do better. In listening we have learned that not everyone is aﬀorded the same opportunities despite how hard they work, how smart they are or how skilled they may be.
In listening we have learned how preconceived ideas impact how we treat others, often unintentionally and unknowingly. In listening we have learned that our most precious hopes and dreams are not as disparate as the races in our communities.
In listening we have learned that we are all fundamentally human, down to our DNA. In listening we have learned this is not our story to tell but it is time to join our voices with those that are telling it so they may be heard.
The Amplify Book Club has seven dedicated members committed to learning how we can make a diﬀerence. We are ﬁnishing our third book, "So You Want to Talk About Race," by Ijeoma Oluo, and will be continuing with another one soon. If you are interested in listening and joining your voices in support of those telling the story please contact us at amplifybookclub@gmail.com.
Also, you can join us here again each month, as a diﬀerent member of the group shares some personal reﬂections from our journey together toward abetter understanding of what racism is.
In listening we learn and understand. In understanding, we come together. In coming together, we make a diﬀerence.
Robin Dunaetz is a Lompoc resident and a member of Amplify Book Club.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!