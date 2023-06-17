Savor the music with Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

While music is often seen as simply a form of entertainment, it can actually have a profound impact on individuals and communities. Studies have shown that listening to classical music can reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and improve overall well-being.
Orchestra performances, in particular, can be transformative experiences that bring together people from all walks of life to connect with each other and create a sense of community.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has had a profound impact on the community since its founding. Through our performances and educational programs, we have brought classical music to thousands of people in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.
The SM Phil is committed to making these transformative experiences accessible to everyone in our community. We offer a variety of performances throughout the year, including full orchestral concerts, chamber music performances, and educational programs for children.
These performances not only provide a space for people to enjoy beautiful music, but also create opportunities for cultural enrichment and connection.
In 2015, Maestro Michael Nowak became the music director and conductor of the Santa Maria Philharmonic orchestra and has been key in bringing forth these transformative experiences, while elevating the artistic quality and professionalism of the orchestra.
Nowak is a renowned conductor, has conducted orchestras all over the country and has received numerous awards and accolades for his work. He is an active recording musician and conductor in the motion picture and television industry as well.
Among the many notable films and television series conducted by Michael are Academy Award-winning Life of Pi, King Kong, Under the Tuscan Sun, Bobby, American Gangster, Disney’s Bedtime Stories and The Kite Runner.
Nowak is the creator of the popular Fly me to the Moon concert, where audiences can experience the thrill of live music and multimedia fusion in a presentation that celebrates science, technology, imagination, and the arts.
Fly Me to the Moon is a truly spectacular show that reaches and delights audiences of all ages. It is just one example of the Santa Maria Philharmonic’s family and youth programming, to which Nowak and the society are especially committed.
In March, over 2,000 students and their families were able to see the Fly Me to the Moon concert at no cost to them, thanks to the generous donations from SM Phil sponsors and our community.
This event, along with our other free program offerings such as Music Van, Youth Showcase and Music at the Library are eagerly anticipated events in the community.
Our 2023-24 season is coming up soon! Michael Nowak said of his vision for the upcoming season, “Each year, I try to create a series of concert programs that brings out the best in our wonderful musicians and that the audience will find interesting and engaging. Like the chef of a fine restaurant, I like to prepare a musical feast that combines a bit of savory with a touch of sweetness, leaving all in attendance feeling completely satisfied and wanting to come back for more!”
The future of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society looks bright. Looking ahead, the society plans to continue to offer high-quality performances and educational programs, while also expanding their reach and impact in the community.
We are committed to ensuring that classical music continues in the Santa Maria Valley and environs, and to providing opportunities for people of all ages to connect with and savor the music.
For information on upcoming events, tickets, and donation opportunities, please visit us at SMPHILHARMONIC.org