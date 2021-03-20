Scott Fina: A moral decision, rather than a popular one

About the Logo
I sent public comment letters to the Board of Education of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) and the Santa Maria City Council. The letters concern the district’s and city’s logos: a depiction of Christopher Columbus’s ship. A copy of the letter to City Council can be found in its agenda packet for its meeting on March 11. (https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/document/62299, see pages 5-7).
Here I provide background on the letters and address reactions by the SMJUHSD Board and City Council.
First, there is wide agreement that Columbus and his ship have no historical connection to the founding or naming of the City of Santa Maria. Secondly, adoptions of the Columbus ship logo by the school district and city happened decades ago.
Concerning the SMJUHSD Board
In response to my letter, one of the board members asked that the board follow up with a discussion about the district’s logo. There is compelling reason to do so.
My letter explained how the use of an image of Columbus’s ship as SMJUHSD’s logo is inconsistent with the “History Social Science Framework” adopted by the State of California. The framework recommends, as an instructional resource for public school teachers, a work written by Bartolomé de las Casas: A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies. Las Casas describes atrocities the Spanish explorers, including Columbus, brought upon Indigenous people of the Americas.
Moreover, the SMJUHSD has a number of students of Indigenous ethnicity. This provides further incentive for its board to assess the current relevance and appropriateness of its logo.
Concerning Santa Maria City Council
There is also good reason for the City Council to reassess the city’s logo.
Like the SMJUHSD, the City of Santa Maria has many residents of Indigenous ethnicity. The two jurisdictions share much territory.
Last summer, the California legislature removed the statue of Columbus and his sponsor, Queen Isabella of Spain, from the Capitol rotunda. It did this because Columbus’s expeditions -- which brutalized Indigenous peoples -- connote oppression. Isabella paid for the ships Columbus used to carry out those expeditions, many of which carried Indigenous slaves back to Spain.
Because of recent and heightened sensitivities around institutional or systemic racism, and white privilege (such things, I acknowledge, many Americans dispute exist), several cities have similarly removed statues of Columbus from their public places.
Admittedly, it will be difficult and expensive for Santa Maria to replace its logo. It’s visible all around the city, and is also used as a seal on city documents.
However, that’s another reason for the City Council to examine whether Columbus’s ship genuinely represents Santa Maria. Unlike a statue of Columbus or a replica of his ship in a park or museum that people must intentionally visit to see, the Columbus ship logo is in city residents’ faces.
On the other hand, many residents like the logo, and/or see Columbus as a hero and overlook his villainy as understandable for his era, or deny he committed it. Some separate Columbus from his ship; by some accounts, Columbus’s disgruntled crew had the same idea in mind at times.
Ethnic justice and sensitivities, costs, logistics and public sentiment are factors to be weighed in assessing the appropriateness of the continued use of Columbus’s ship as a logo. Unfortunately, it’s doubtful those measures will be taken; indications are an assessment of the logo will not be put on the City Council’s agenda.
Replacement of the Columbus ship logo with an image that truly represents Santa Maria’s people, organizations, and businesses, may require a moral decision, rather than a popular one. It may also need to be a courageous one.
Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.
