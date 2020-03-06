Scott Martelle: Biden blocks Bloomberg and Warren and puts the brake on Sanders' revolution

So what does all this mean? The Democratic National Convention will likely be a lot more interesting than usual, as it is more likely than not that neither Biden nor Sanders will collect the 1,991 committed delegates necessary to win the nomination on the first ballot. That will then free some delegates (depending on the state) to change their support and let more than 700 "superdelegates" vote on the second ballot. That could determine the nomination right then.

But in whose favor?

During a recent debate, Sanders said he thought that the candidate who won a plurality of the contested delegates should be the party's nominee. Of course, at the time Sanders was leading in the delegate count.

Now that Biden has moved past him - and could well not only retain but build on the plurality through the rest of the contests - it will be interesting to see if Sanders has a change of heart heading into the convention. His credibility hangs in the balance.

One other thought. Four years ago, many Sanders supporters believed (with good reason) that the Democratic Party leadership favored Hillary Clinton, and even though she won the nomination cleanly, many Sanders supporters felt they had been cheated as the superdelegates lined up behind Clinton.