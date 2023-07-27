The Santa Maria Philharmonic proudly announces our 2023-24 season with a roster of concerts that offer a thrilling musical odyssey for all.
The season will include a diverse range of music from Brahms to Stravinsky and will, of course, include the Baroque Masters for the holidays.
The season's inaugural concert, Fate & Romance, set for Sept. 23 at Grace Baptist Church, begins in grand form with "Overture to La Forza Del Destino," by Verdi.
Next is a performance of John Adams’ "The Chairman Dances", a jazzy nod to his opera, "Nixon in China," subtitled "A Foxtrot for Orchestra". Also on the bill is Johannes Brahms’ "Symphony #2 in D Major, Op. 73".
Often hailed as one of the most cheerful of Brahms’ works and rumored to have marked the beginning of his rise as a promising symphonist, it is one of the four symphonies he wrote and his personal favorite.
The SM Phil’s beloved Holiday Season Concert, Baroque Masters, on Dec. 1 will include everyone’s favorites: Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli and Handel.
Historically, this series has been a deep exploration of florid music of the period and in keeping with tradition, will be presented at First United Methodist Church.
These 17th and 18th century treasures yield many gentler, more intimate expressions of the holiday season that will be showcased by your very own hometown orchestra.
Our February season concert, "In the Classical Style," on Feb. 24, 2024 at Grace Baptist Church will feature music that will cheer the heart.
It will feature the exciting "Overture to The Marriage of Figaro", by Mozart; Stravinsky’s "Pulcinella Suite"; and "Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58", by Beethoven, featuring returning soloist Robert Thies on piano.
Thies is described by the Los Angeles Times as a pianist of “… unerring, warm-toned refinement, revealing judicious glimmers of power.”
Our audiences will be sure to fall in love with these selections.
On April 27 we will proudly present "Musical Travelogue," our final season concert of the year at Grace Baptist Church. We are riding the tide of anticipation for the orchestra to indulge us in Copland’s "Tender Land Orchestral Suite," as well as Bartok’s "Hungarian Pictures".
Guest violin soloist Jessica Guideri will showcase her rendition of Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole. This concert will reflect our signature style, where violin components are beautifully cushioned by brilliance, yet not overshadowed.
Musical Magic is in store this year with the Santa Maria Philharmonic! Our 2023-24 season membership drive is well underway, and your season ticket purchase and membership pledge/donation mean the world to us.
We depend on the loyalty of our amazing sponsors and donors to make an impact in our community.
As a member of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, you support fine musical events within our community and help provide cultural enrichment to all.
Join us for a great year of music, where all are welcome and encouraged to Listen, Local, Live!