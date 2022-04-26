The month of April is proving to be another roller coaster for weather, with highs near 100 degrees and lows down into the mid 20s in the eastern part of Santa Barbara County.

In my last column I commented that our grapevines don’t know whether to grow or go into dormancy. Frosty mornings are not uncommon for this time of year, but low temperatures down into the 20s is not common. We ran wind machines of overhead sprinklers on most of our vineyards to protect the new growth and keep the low temperatures from damaging the tiny clusters.

Vineyards, in the colder areas where we rely in wind machines or helicopters to mix the warm upper air in with the colder air near the ground didn’t fare so well. When the temperatures drop to below freezing around 10 p.m. you know its going to be a long night out in the vineyard.

When the temperatures continue to drop on cold clear nights like we just experienced, there is simply no warm air, or inversion layer, to mix down around the vines. Overhead sprinklers seem to provide better protection, but even they don’t provide 100 percent protection when the temperatures drop to around 27 degrees for four to five hours.

It is not often that we see springtime freezes with temperatures as low as we just experienced, usually those type of frost events can occur during the fall, when hopefully the vines are going into dormancy.

The fruit on the vines that were damaged and burned by the recent cold weather will dry up and eventually fall off to the ground. The vines will push new growth, time will tell if new buds produce fruit this year at all. Luckily most of our vineyards did not experience the extreme below normal cold temperatures.

Last week as I was reading the frost forecast I was taken back to my early days in the vineyards. I was working for Mccarthy Farming on the vineyards they developed and managed along Hwy 135 west of Los Alamos. I was an equipment foreman at the time, and it was all hands on deck for frost control.

We worked in pairs and each pair was given a specific area to watch and turn on the pumps to supply overhead water to the vines for protection during frost events. Somehow I was lucky enough to get an area where we had to prime the booster pumps to get them to pump water from the reservoirs.

The pumps were powered by natural gas 460 Ford motors. Even though we had a full-time mechanic making sure the motors were working, nine times out of 10 they would not start, and you had to jump-start them using cables from the battery of your pickup.

This could prove tricky at night with temperatures close to 32 degrees outside. There was one reservoir in particular where the engines always gave us trouble starting. I recall one occasion after being called out for at least seven nights in row that we could not get the engines to start until the temperatures were already well below freezing. The next morning it was easy to see the burned grapes throughout the area that was protected by that reservoir.

As I recall there was a widespread frost event statewide that night and the owners of the vineyard were checking things out via helicopter the next day. I remember watching the helicopter circle our area that got burned and hoped I still had a job. I did, and the pump mechanic arrived shortly thereafter, we didn’t have any more starting issues with those engines the rest of the season.