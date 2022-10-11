Another election is before us on Nov. 8. In California, buried in the ballot are seven propositions that may have a bigger impact than the candidates depending on which issues are important to you.
All of the propositions are listed under the Secretary of State web site, SOS.ca.gov. Here is a cross-section of some of them.
Proposition 1
Legalize Abortion Definition Change
Existing law, the Reproductive Privacy Act, declares that every individual possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions and prohibits the state from denying or interfering with a person's right to choose or obtain an abortion before viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the person.
This measure would amend the California Constitution to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
A YES vote majority will approve the change offered in Prop. 1 , a NO vote will leave the present State law wording unchanged.
Proposition 26
Legalize Online Gaming and Sport Betting
Presently, sports betting is illegal in California but legalized federally.
Most sports betting in California is done illegally and costs the state millions in lost revenue. Four California Indian Tribes have petitioned the State to legalize the sports betting by keeping it in the confines of the present casinos and horse racing parlors in California. All betting would be for age 21 or older and limited to the in person betting in these facilities.
No betting would be allowed on California colleges or high school games. No advertisement would be allowed outside of the present betting facilities.
In California today there are 100 federally recognized tribes. Eighty of these have some legal gaming. Twenty tribes are small and are supported by the present funds from casino gaming.
Proposition 26 would charge a 10% tax on all legal in house sports gaming. These taxes would go into a State fund. 15% of these funds would go to help control the over all gambling process, and 15% would go to mental health and gambling addiction. 70% would go into the State General Fund.
Proposition 26 would provide additional State revenues and control gambling statewide. All sports gambling would stay in existing facilities in California.
This may be the best approach to this illegal gambling issue.
YES, if you think so.
Proposition 27
Allows Online and Mobile Sports Wagering Outside Tribal Lands
Or, California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act.
Legalizes sports betting in California where it is presently illegal. All wagering would be outside the tribal facilities, of 60 casinos and four race tracks and for 21 years and older. No school wagering of high school or college in California games or events. A new state-wide administration would be set up with funding from the State of California to establish this betting system. It would be very hard to manage, control and police.
Mobile phones and computers anywhere could be used as wagering tools. A 10% tax would be imposed on all betting actions and collected by the business. It could be used to pay off operation expenses and then sent to the gaming administration where it would be used to pay down any debt and operation expenses.
Little would be available, if, any to go to homelessness or to local tribes. Proposition 27 would have a very expensive impact on the whole of California and be hard to control.
Our vote is NO!
Proposition 28
The Arts and Music in Schools Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act.
Would require state funds to be set aside to support instructions in the arts and music for disadvantaged students. A narrow issue cause that ignores many needs in other professional or manual disciplines.
Vote NO.
Proposition 29
Protect The Lives of Dialysis Patients Act.
This Act brings the private chronic dialysis clinics under the control of the State Department of Public Health. It ensures that out-patient kidney dialysis clinics provide quality and affordable patient care to people suffering from end-stage renal disease.
Private chronic kidney dialysis clinics must be staffed with professional medical personnel on site or remotely when in operation. Disclosure of ownership and operating personnel are required reports to the State. The cost of this Act is to be borne by the private clinics and not by the state. Exemptions can be applied for if needed by the clinics. This Act will increase the cost of operating these clinics but may improve safety.
VOTE YES.
Proposition 30
Clean Cars and Clean Air Act; Reduction and Mitigation of Major Sources of Greenhouse Gas Emissions.
This Act sets up a trust fund separate from the State budget to collect funds to promote the development of electric cars, vehicles, charging stations, low cost housing and wild fire control.
State law would impose a tax of 1.75% on personal income in excess of $2 million to use for these purposes. All sources of greenhouse gases would supposedly be mitigated through this Act.
Not mentioned is from where the new power will come to support this emission free development. This Act may be unconstitutional. It is a radical environmentalist dream. Sufficient funds would not be available after fulfilling organizational and administrative requirements. Large donations from the State would be required and many private funds, in addition.
Transportation choice would be eliminated by excluding fossil fuel vehicles.
VOTE NO!
Proposition 31
Referendum On 2020 Law That Would Prohibit the Retail Sale of Certain Flavored Tobacco Products.
This bill would prohibit a tobacco retailer, or any of the tobacco retailer's agents or employees, from selling, offering for sale, or possessing with the intent to sell or offer for sale, under 21 years of age, a flavored tobacco product or a tobacco product flavor enhancer, flavored shisha products, for hookahs are defined, except as specified. The bill would make a violation of this prohibition an infraction punishable by a fine of $250 for each violation.
VOTE YES.