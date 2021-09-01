Dear Heloise: My husband loves it when I make brown gravy, but I think it's boring. How can I perk up brown gravy so it doesn't always taste the same? -- Charlotte H., New Braunfels, Texas
Charlotte, brown some mushrooms and add to the gravy, or add a vegetable bouillon cube. Use the water you used to boil potatoes and add a bay leaf for more flavor. Some folks add a tablespoon of coffee to their gravy. Go ahead and experiment with different seasonings and spices to see which ones you like best. Have some fun with it. -- Heloise
BLACK VS. GREEN
Dear Heloise: What is the difference between black and green olives? Do they come from different trees? -- Taylor A., Camden, N.J.
Taylor, even though they come from the same type of tree, they are indeed different in looks and taste. The difference is the ripeness. Green olives are picked when they are still immature, and the black are ones are left on the tree to ripen. Green olives will need to be soaked in a lye solution before brining, while black olives can skip this step. -- Heloise
MARINADE FOR BEEF OR LAMB
Dear Heloise: Some time ago you printed a marinade for lamb, and my family would like me to make it again because they loved the flavor it gave the lamb. I no longer have the recipe, so would you please reprint it for us lamb lovers? -- Kate D., Milwaukee, Wis.
Kate, of course! Here it is:
1 cup dry white or red wine
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1 cup salad oil
2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon dry tarragon
1 bay leaf, crushed in small pieces
1/2 teaspoon thyme or marjoram
1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and use as you would a commercial marinade. (However, a marinade can only be used once to prevent food poisoning from cross-contamination.)
If you want some new ideas for cooking that add a little spice to your next dinner, then you'll love having my pamphlet "Heloise's Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes." It's easy to get a copy. Just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed (75 cents), long envelope to: Heloise/Seasonings, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll be glad you have this handy guide.
IODIZED SALT
Dear Heloise: I don't understand the need for iodized salt -- not in this day and age! -- Hector V., Norman, Okla.
Hector, iodine was originally added to salt to reduce the incidence of a goiter. If salt contains iodine, it will be labeled on the outside of the box of salt. -- Heloise
FRIDAY LEFTOVER NIGHT
Dear Heloise: I hate throwing out perfectly good food. So I told my family that from now on, Friday nights would be leftover night -- a week's worth of leftovers served at one meal. At first my husband didn't like the idea, but there was a nice variety of foods to choose from, and the kids loved it. Now it's become our family tradition for Fridays. -- Patsy G., Dodge City, Kan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.