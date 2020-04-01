Susan Salcido: Schools respond to COVID-19 closures

As we all grapple with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank those who are serving to support others during this unprecedented time. For doing essential work every day, from farmers to grocers, from mail deliverers to meal deliverers, we thank you.

To our friends and neighbors whose essential work supports critical, life-saving needs, words can hardly express the depth of our gratitude for your courageous support of those in your care.

We quickly learned and adapted to a new phrase — social distancing. It started with greeting one another with a hand wave rather than a handshake, removing chairs in rooms to allow for more space, and now, we stay at home as much as possible. Social distancing is our new normal for now.

In schools, the call for social distancing and the need to protect children, families and staff, caused the most significant disruption to the education system in our lifetimes.

The challenges that surface from schools closing are complex. However, with these challenges come the opportunity to meet new standards of service and provide alternative means to teach our young people.