Susan Salcido: Schools respond to COVID-19 closures

As we all grapple with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank those who are serving to support others during this unprecedented time. For doing essential work every day, from farmers to grocers, from mail deliverers to meal deliverers, we thank you.
To our friends and neighbors whose essential work supports critical, life-saving needs, words can hardly express the depth of our gratitude for your courageous support of those in your care.
We quickly learned and adapted to a new phrase — social distancing. It started with greeting one another with a hand wave rather than a handshake, removing chairs in rooms to allow for more space, and now, we stay at home as much as possible. Social distancing is our new normal for now.
In schools, the call for social distancing and the need to protect children, families and staff, caused the most significant disruption to the education system in our lifetimes.
The challenges that surface from schools closing are complex. However, with these challenges come the opportunity to meet new standards of service and provide alternative means to teach our young people.
Almost immediately, schools pivoted in the way kitchens and cafeterias provided student meals. From the very first day of school closures, families made grab-and-go student lunches and breakfasts for the next day at many school locations. North County schools alone are providing an estimated 10,000 meals a day.
Another shift is distance learning, also called remote learning, which has many variations including reading from books and working through hard-copy materials, to online resources and videos that can be accessed at any time, to online classroom environments that allow for interaction, engagement and exploration that occurs at a set time.
Some schools provided distance learning to various degrees along this spectrum. Other schools paused on assigning online assignments in order to distribute thousands of technological devices and help students obtain online connectivity, all while continuing to plan next steps.
As school closures move into their next phase due to currently unknown lengths of time, distance learning delivery and content are progressing, as are the creativity, innovation, motivation and supports for providing them.
Schools also are in the early stages of working with community partners to provide childcare for essential workers. These services, along with many others, will continue to evolve.
None of this happens by chance. Hard-working, dedicated staff members, along with support from our partners, make it happen. While teachers plan and implement distance learning, dedicated staff members are making the needed meals, distributing them, and maintaining essential operations. School district offices, charter school offices, and the County Education Office remain open and continue to support students, families, and employees.
As schools progress in their new forms, the education community continues to work around the clock, across the county, state and nation, with the California Department of Education, U.S. Department of Education, colleges and universities. We continue to work together on topics such as graduation requirements for current seniors, college entrance requirements, meeting individualized and special student needs, and supporting mental wellness for youth and families. Dynamic shifts in delivery have not displaced our mission of equitably serving students academically, socially and emotionally.
We look forward to the time when we can be together in person. For now, what we can do together is to be there for one another while apart. We thank families for helping your children feel comforted, secure and loved. We thank our many partners and community members for helping others at this unprecedented time. As educators and school staff members swiftly shift gears, know we appreciate this is dynamic and will take time, practice and grace.
Connecting with students and engaging them in learning has always been essential. We thank you for being there then, and most definitely, now.
Susan Salcido is Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
