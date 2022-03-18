If you want to spend time outdoors with friends and family this weekend, you may find that you need to drive outside of Santa Maria to find beautiful trails and open spaces. Whether your destination is Orcutt Hills or the Bob Jones Trail, Santa Maria will always be in your rearview mirror despite the beauty that exists to be enjoyed here.
Of course, there is one option where you can enjoy our big blue sky and rolling hills: the Santa Maria river trail. Also known as the levee trail, many people of all ages enjoy visiting for a long walk or bike ride in the evenings.
Though located in a scenic area, the trail itself leaves much to be desired, with its dusty gravel road and singular metal hand-rail stretching throughout. Wouldn’t it be wonderful for our local trail to flaunt the same paved walkways and benches less than an hour away?
In just a few weeks, our county Board of Supervisors will be voting on an exciting prospect to extend the river trail to the city of Guadalupe, creating a 6.7-mile segment of trail. The vote going through would mean that bikers could ride all the way to the coast without the dangers of Highway 166, a feat currently impossible with a metal gate forcing people of all ages to hurl their bike over if they want a longer ride. The vote would also give cross-country highschoolers a safe place to practice and run farther with their teammates.
It’s no secret that Santa Maria is increasingly unsafe for bikers and pedestrians. Just a few months back, there were two incidents of children being struck by vehicles within a week.
As a city brimming with young people, we deserve safer spaces for our community to move around without the fear of being hit by a car. While other long-term changes are needed to address pedestrian safety, projects such as this one are urgently needed for families who need safe places to have fun outdoors now.
Already, over 500 Santa Marians have signed petitions in favor of this proposal. And with the county wrapping up a feasibility study which will surely support the need for this project in North County, we could be riding our bikes to the beach soon enough.
Our community would greatly benefit from a safe space to enjoy a beautiful view and move around with loved ones. If you want to see the county invest into North County’s green spaces, contact your county supervisor and let them know why we need a better trail in our city!
With newly drawn district maps, Supervisor Lavagnino represents most of Santa Maria and Guadalupe, while Supervisor Nelson represents the remaining portions of the city and Orcutt. You can find their contact information below.
5th District: Steve Lavagnino
(805) 346-8400 or steve.lavagnino@countyofsb.org
4th District: Bob Nelson, Chair
(805) 346-8407 or bob.nelson@countyofsb.org