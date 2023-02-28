In my last column I talked about how it can warm up around the 22nd of February, I guess the key word was can.
The week of Feb. 20 was probably the coldest I can remember, accompanied by another atmospheric river that brought 4.75 inches of rain in 24 hours near Los Alamos.
As of Saturday, Feb. 25, we have received just over 24 inches of rain for the year with more forecast in the coming week. It is a godsend after six-plus years of drought, and while it certainly doesn’t end the drought it does help to refill our lakes and groundwater aquifers.
It is a temporary inconvenience for work in our fields. Growers will face losses on crops being harvested at this time — especially hard hit by high winds were our avocado and citrus growers, who saw high volumes of fruit knocked to the ground.
Last Saturday morning I made a trip around the vineyard in my pickup to check out any washouts or problems related to the heavy rains from the day before. Normally dry creek beds were running with water and seepage from the hillsides reminiscent of when we planted the vineyrd back in 1999.
For those of you who recall, that was the year of “EL Nino”, when it kept raining through the month of May and we received over 36 inches of rain.
I think I became an expert at pulling tractors and equipment out of the mud. I remember one operator buried a CAT Challenger deep enough that he could walk out of of the cab right onto ground level.
I think that tractor remained there for three weeks or more before it was dry enough to get it out.
I'm sure as we begin to get back into the vineyard to work we will have a few stuck tractors to deal with, hopefully not a replay of 1999.
Our pruning crews should be able to get back into the fields soon and finish this season’s pruning. I have already noticed some green buds on our vines along our hillsides coming out, pushed by the warm days of two weeks ago.
We will be in frost control mode before you know it. The year seems to be going by too quickly already.
Last time I drove through the San Joaquin Valley I noticed many of the almond orchards just starting to bloom — these last rains will be tough on those growers as the almonds were probably in the middle of bloom.
Farmers and ranchers understand all too well that what might be good for one group or commodity isn’t especially good for the other. The recent rains have kept our hillsides and the grass and feed growing on them green and lush, a good thing for the cattlemen of our area.
Over the last several dry years, cattle producers have had to feed expensive hay and sell portions of their herd to try and stay in business for another year. This year, hopefully, they can recoup some of the losses caused by drought.
Agriculture is an integral part of our region; it is a big part of what makes the Central Coast such a special place to live and work. Sometimes it’s hard to separate a way of life from the business of agriculture, which is becoming tougher and tougher all the time.
We should all be thankful for the recent rains, they are important to everyone living on the Central Coast, not only farmers and ranchers. Remember, thank a farmer next time you sit down for a nice dinner.