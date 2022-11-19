The financial literacy imperative | Santa Maria Valley Chamber Commentary

Parents want nothing more than for their children to be healthy, happy, and successful in life. The ability to spend time with your children and provide them with tools and activities that support their development depends on the community resources available.
Families living in areas with fewer resources and less long-term investment have more barriers to engaging their children in early literacy activities. The differences are quantifiable early and can lead to a 30 million word gap (number of words a child has been exposed to) by age 3. The effects of this word gap persist as children enter kindergarten.
Compounding the divide is a plethora of hinderances to financial stability. Poverty isn't a static condition. New research is showing how unstable life is for many low-income families. For them, poverty is a roller coaster, marked by uncertain and irregular employment, erratic work schedules, fluctuating public benefits, shifting household composition, frequent housing moves, and other changes that undermine not only their precarious finances but also, evidence suggests, the health and well-being of their children.
The fact is, money matters for opportunity and mobility, especially in America. Northern Santa Barbara County (NSBC) United Way knows that a little more money makes a big difference to children on the bottom rungs of the ladder.
A host of recent studies have shown that refundable tax credits — the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the refundable portion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) — improve child outcomes in health, including birth outcomes for mothers, and the learning of young children (Evans and Garthwaite 2014; Hoynes, Miller, and Simon 2015; Dahl and Lochner 2012; Milligan and Stabile 2009). Our free tax filing service helps assure no one leaves these credits on the table.
Half of Americans believe that their own generation is better off financially than their children’s generation will be. Most Americans (55 percent) believe that one of the biggest problems in the country is that not everyone is given an equal chance to succeed in life.
Americans are expressing significant concerns about the economic future for themselves and their children, and about their beliefs in America being an equal opportunity society. This is especially the case for the vulnerable groups we focus on at NSBC United Way.
Hundreds of studies have shown that fewer financial stresses lead to healthier lives, improved work performance, and better education outcomes. United Way’s work in financial stability is focused on ensuring all families and individuals achieve independence.
Since 2010, several thousand adults, families and students benefited from programs that reduced barriers to employment and provide safe and stable housing. Beginning in 2023, our United Way is investing in a new model of communitywide financial stability programs.
Our NSBC United Way has built the Literacy 2.O initiative to address childhood and family support for financial and literacy education.
This powerful and unique framework starts by gifting books to children, from birth to age five, in partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. We are dedicated to inspiring a love of reading to close the word gap.
A second piece of the Literacy 2.O initiative is implemented from birth to age 13+ with scientifically proven results. This is the Ready 4K and Beyond program, providing high-quality messaging through a text-based application to support family engagement and encourage parent and child development.
And finally, the third powerful component of Literacy 2.O is the Sammy Rabbit Money School, implemented at age nine. Literacy 2.O is a unified, collaborative effort to provide a platform for school-aged youth to begin saving/investing with a goal-setting mindset. The Sammy Rabbit Money School, coupled with the United Way Today 4 Tomorrow Savings Challenge, will change the life trajectory of thousands of local families.
We are working to establish Sammy Rabbit Money School curriculum in local schools and directly with families and community-based organizations. Students and families who complete the six-week curriculum will be invited to open a custodial savings account in the child's name. The United Way will deposit forty-four dollars ($44) in the account as seed money. Funds in the account will be restricted until the child turns 18.
And finally, the family and the child will agree to make regular savings deposits based on lessons learned during the course.
States, counties, and cities need public-private partnerships to implement these proven solutions. Literacy and childhood financial education are the imperatives of our time.
If you are interested in helping support local literacy and financial education, your donation is tax-deductible and serves as an excellent way to give back to the Northern Santa Barbara County region. Additional information on Northern Santa Barbara County United Way programs and how to donate is available at www.UnitedWayLife.org