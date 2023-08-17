What follows are three mind-boggling, precedent-setting decisions by county officials, all of which must be challenged based on the law, fairness, and common sense.
The first case has to do with a vineyard operation that was required by the county planning commission to complete a very expensive and time-consuming environmental impact report (EIR) to build frost ponds on its property.
Frost ponds, which are nothing less than a pit to store water in for use during periods of frost, are routinely used and permitted in vineyards throughout the state. The planning commission, nevertheless, denied the project for no legally justifiable reason.
That decision is on appeal to the Board of Supervisors. The California State Farm Bureau is expected to support the vineyard because this horrible decision could be precedent-setting throughout the state.
The second case involves Exxon Mobil, which bought the pipeline that formerly belonged to Plains All American Pipeline that sprung a leak several years ago. As a result of that spill, then-assembly member (now current chair of the board) Das Williams introduced legislation, that was signed into law, that requires oil pipelines to use the best available technology, including automatic shut-off valves, “to protect our state waters, wildlife, and California’s beautiful coastline during these sad instances”.
So, per the requirements of state law, Exxon applied for a permit to install the check valves in order to comply with the state mandate and the county planning commission denied the application.
In my 32 years of serving as a county government watchdog, I have never seen the county deny a permit required to comply with a state mandate. Exxon is appealing this absurd decision to the board of supervisors. We are, of course, waiting with bated breath to see what Supervisor Williams does in relation to a bill he authored.
Finally, the company that has built the wind energy facility in Lompoc was required by the county to obtain a permit from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service before it would be allowed to start operating.
The permit would allow the company to kill a certain number of eagles by way of their operation up to a certain point. Without the permit, if it kills eagles, it could be subject to felony prosecution.
Well, the company claims it “forgot” to apply for the permit over the course of the past three years while it was building the project. Now, that it is ready to begin operation, the company asked the county planning commission for permission to operate even though it does not have the federal permit in hand. No permit? No harm, no F-O-W-L, so says the planning commission majority.
In this case, who will represent the eagle? Who will demand that the county board of supervisors override the planning commission decision? The organization that I work for, the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Santa Barbara County (COLAB)! Why? Because somebody must.
The bald eagle became a national symbol in 1782 when Congress decided it would be represented on the Great Seal of the United States. It was chosen because it represents strength, courage, and freedom and because it is the only eagle native to North America. Both the bald eagle and the golden eagle are protected by federal law by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act since 1962.
Our organization does not oppose wind energy. However, we are committed to defending the lives of these majestic birds to the maximum extent feasible under the law and we are also committed to the concept of equal protection under the law for all businesses forced to deal with the myriad of rules and regulations affecting endangered and protected species.