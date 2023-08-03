I support the Endangered Species Act (ESA) as originally construed in 1973. That is, every effort should be made to ensure that no species goes extinct by way of hunting, pollution, reckless endangerment, and the like.

Albeit, the ESA has morphed into a bludgeon used against property owners even when a species is neither endangered nor near the property in question, but that is a story for another day.

Bald eagles, the national bird and symbol of the United States, were the original poster child for the ESA as they were the very first species listed. Nonetheless, the county planning commission is set to lay out some dead eagles on the altar of renewable energy in the form of massive wind turbines in the Lompoc valley. How so?

The two companies that obtained the permits for the project did so based upon on a requirement that they obtain a federal take-permit. A take-permit involves the taking of the life of an endangered species with a series of conditions, fees, and fines attached.

Wind farm may be allowed to operate without federal permit for killing eagles Rejecting the Planning and Development Department staff recommendation, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is preparing to amend the Strauss Wind Energy Project conditions of approval to allow it to begin operation as soon as possible.

So, what is the problem here? The companies involved in this process, Strauss Wind Energy and Baywa, forgot to ask the feds for the permit! Huh? You heard me right, they claim they simply forgot, and they want the county of Santa Barbara to say no harm, no fowl — literally.

Three county planning commissioners, John Parke, Laura Bridley, and Micheal Cooney, all known for their rigid environmental enforcement of every rule, jot, and title, as applied to absolutely everyone else, stated that they didn’t care about the legal requirement of a take-permit for eagles because of the greater good of wind energy.

County staff and the Audubon Society, to their credit, pointed out that ignoring the absence of a take-permit could not be excused per state law.

That is, under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), modifications to an adopted mitigation measure must be supported by a legitimate reason (forgetting doesn’t count) for the change based on substantial evidence, and such modification cannot result in new or more severe environmental impacts.

And, without the limits spelled out in a take-permit, there will be more environmental impacts, which was also pointed out by the Audubon Society.

To add insult to injury, this project was promoted to provide electricity to some 40,000 homes in the Bay Area. Hence, Lompoc gets the environmental impacts, visual and otherwise, while the Bay Area gets the watts.

By the way, the Bay Area is home to one of the oldest and largest wind farms in the U.S. at the Altamont pass. It should have been shut down decades ago. Why? There is nothing new under the sun as it relates to wind turbines and dead birds.

The turbines used at Altamont killed, on an annual basis mind you, 1,300 raptors, among them 70 golden eagles, which are otherwise federally protected. In total, 4,700 birds were killed annually including the endangered California condor.

Overall, the project resulted in an 80% decline in nesting bald eagles in all Northern California.

While the county planning commission was preparing to send eagles to a death row of wind turbines, county supervisors Joan Hartmann and Bob Nelson were busy “saving roosters”.

Their stated purpose for a new ordinance is to limit the number of roosters that may be kept on a single property to reduce public nuisances, illegal cockfighting, the raising of birds used for cockfighting, and to protect the health and safety of the county's residents and the quiet enjoyment of their homes.

Albeit, there was no report from the sheriff that any of these operations were suspected of illegal activities pertaining to cockfighting.

What a crock-a-doodle-doo if we don’t save the eagles too!